Decathlete Garrett Scantling competed on the Georgia track and field team from 2012-2016. During his college career, he managed five top-10 finishes at various NCAA indoor and outdoor championships, peaking with the No. 2 spot in the heptathlon at the 2015 indoors. Four years have passed since Scantling missed qualifying for the 2016 Olympics by 185 points. Now, he’s back in Athens living with his former teammate and Estonian Olympian Karl Saluri and working as a coaching intern under his former mentor and Georgia track and field head coach Petros Kyprianou.

The Red & Black’s sports editor William Newlin spoke on the phone with Scantling, who’s got his eyes on the 2021 Olympic qualifier next summer, to discuss his transition to Athens, his reunion with Kyprianou, and how the team fared with his assistance this spring.

William Newlin: How have you adjusted being back in Athens and living with Saluri?

Garrett Scantling: We’ve still been best friends over the years, so it’s been an easy transition for me. It’s been a transition just kind of adjusting from normal life in Jacksonville, [Florida], having my house, having a dog, all things you’re supposed to be doing. And then moving back and being in the college setting again and pretty much chasing after my dream, it’s kind of like going on a limb and trusting in myself, investing in myself. So far, it’s definitely paid off. The coaching experience that I’ve gotten has been great. Athletically, it’s been a blessing. I’m back on the map, people are finally recognizing that I’m here to compete at a high level, and so it’s been good. It’s been good to be back.

Newlin: How has your training with Kyprianou changed?

Scantling: So, Petros has been very consistent. That’s one thing he prides himself on is consistency. It’s always tough love, he’s not going to back off. He’s going to tell you exactly how he feels because when you’re coaching athletes you don’t want it to be sugar coated, you want to know exactly what you’re doing wrong. That’s one thing that, even being on a different perspective of Petros, has always stayed true. He’s very consistent, very honest with his athletes. For the most part, it hasn’t been his training [that] has changed, it’s been my approach to his training. I need to do everything I can to make practice hard so that the meet is easy, and I can peak at the right time. It’s been a lot easier for me coming back just being older and wiser.

Newlin: What is it like to be a combined-event athlete, and why do they seem more injury-prone than other track and field competitors?

Scantling: I mean, you’re doing so much. Every day you’re working out a different part of the body. Most of the time, if you’re a decathlete, you’re hurt. This year, I was pretty hurt just kind of ankle-wise. This time off has actually given me a chance to fix it. So, something’s really always going to be wrong just because you do 10 events and it works every muscle of your body. When you’ve done a decathlon, the next day you’re so sore. I’ve had days where I just haven’t gotten up, haven’t moved, and my mom has given me a pack of Gatorades … to sit there playing video games and don’t move. Being hurt is just a part of it. It’s mental.

Newlin: What was the team like this year, and what was it like to have the NCAA championships canceled so close to the event?

Scantling: We were in Albuquerque, [New Mexico], a day before the meet was about to start and got the call that everything was canceled. And the next day we flew back. We had a chance, we had a really really good shot with a team full of freshmen, which shows you just how talented we are. We have such a great shot next year, especially with everyone being able to mature and grow. My jump from my freshman to sophomore year was dramatic, just because I was comfortable and I knew exactly what Petros expected of us. I knew exactly what he wanted. So, to have all these freshmen peaking into sophomores and knowing exactly what they have to do to get the job done, it’s going to be a sight to watch.

Newlin: How will this extended offseason affect the team ahead of next season?

Scantling: We’re still kind of up in the air about everything, just making sure we’re all doing it the correct way. I think, honestly, that this is going to be good for them. They’re able to stay at home with their families and train and relax and just kind of get a breath of fresh air. But when they get back here, I know that they’re going to be all business. It’s time to go, it’s an Olympic year. The younger ones are definitely benefiting from this because they’re being able to grow without missing out on competitions, so we’ll just have to see what happens.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.