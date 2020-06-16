Former head basketball coach at the University of Illinois Chicago, Steve McClain became Georgia’s newest assistant coach on April 21.
McClain worked under head coach Tom Crean once before at Indiana from 2010-15. The Hoosiers went 105-75 over their joint tenure.
After joining Crean ahead of his third season at Indiana, the team endured a season of Big 10 mediocrity before jumping to No. 5 and then No. 1 in the conference in 2012-13. McClain aims to help his boss make the same gains for the Bulldogs, who went from 11-21 in Crean’s first year to an even 16-16 in 2019-20.
As year three approaches for Crean and the Bulldogs, Georgia is expecting seven incoming players to replace its four departing upperclassmen and Georgia’s top offensive talent, freshman Anthony Edwards.
Similar to the coaches’ history in Bloomington, next season might be a rebuild for the Bulldogs before Crean and McClain can improve upon the team’s second-to-last place finish in the SEC this spring.
The Red and Black’s sports editor William Newlin caught up with McClain, who was still in Chicago as of June 8, and discussed the effects of postponed summer training, Georgia’s roster turnover and how the team can distinguish itself in the SEC.
William Newlin: How has Crean’s coaching style changed since your time together at Indiana?
Steve McClain: I think one of the greatest examples was sitting and watching when they won the first round of the conference tournament. You could see them embracing what coach [Crean] wants. They play up-tempo, play fast — guys sharing the ball. And again, that’s what our really good teams at Indiana [did] … you could see the system was coming, and that's the fun part of it. I always tell people, everyone always wants it to change overnight. It doesn't change overnight. Guys have to figure out how to play in that faster tempo, and there's no question they were embracing it. You can really see it in that last game of the season.
Newlin: How do you see the team coming together after so much offseason turnover?
McClain: [Last year] there were a lot of young guys getting minutes. [Freshman] Toumani [Camara] is a great example. He got invaluable minutes, and [freshman] Christian [Brown] played a lot of minutes … I think when you look at the other young guys that were in the program, now they understand the culture. The recruiting class was recruited to the culture, and a big key is we got older with three grad transfers coming into the program. When you lose someone like Anthony [Edwards], and he’s going to be the first or second pick in the [2020 NBA] draft, no question that’s a big loss. But the other side of it is the experience all those young guys got, the experience those grad transfers bring.
Newlin: Will it be difficult to bring new guys up to speed without the summer?
McClain: When players take a jump is in the summer. And in reality, we've lost that. Nobody has it, so it's not like it's only us. But when you're building a program, those jumps in the summer are where guys really get better. The challenge is going to be when we finally all do get together it’s going to have to be in fast motion. I don't know if that's the right word, but you're going to be learning quickly and having to jump in quickly … [but] it'll be exciting for our guys. And I think anytime you bring a group of new guys together, it's always an exciting time … I know as coaches, it almost feels like we've been apart so long. It's going to be refreshing to get back in that gym when we can.
Newlin: Have you been able to be part of remote team conversations?
McClain: You know what, I have communicated with every guy on the team and and every coach. So, I'm building relationships, [and] I’ve got to make up time. Every other day I'm communicating with either the new players coming in or the players that are returning just like all the coaches are. I think we're in constant communication with the guys.
Newlin: What needs to happen to make Georgia more competitive in the SEC and NCAA next season?
McClain: They had a lot of games in the SEC that came down to one or two possessions, and yet they were one of the youngest teams in the SEC. So, the experience those guys gained in those close games and, in learning to finish and learning to do all the things that it takes to win, those are the things that are now going to transcend to the next group … every time you take a step, you've got to have a learning process. And again, the SEC is good. It's proven. It's one of the best leagues in the country. And for a young team, they had a lot of great games just for me on the outside looking in. So hopefully we take a growth from that and those close games, [and] our veteran guys coming back can really impact that next year.
Newlin: With three junior college recruits joining the team in 2020-21, how is their transition different than high schoolers?
McClain: Having been a junior college coach early in my career, I think they're older, they're mature. Once again, every level you go up is more difficult. The game is faster, the game is more physical and so they have to adjust, but the maturity of being older usually helps them adjust quickly. That's why they can jump in and be able to help right away.
