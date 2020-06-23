Unlike Georgia athletic stars Emerson Hancock or Anthony Edwards, who have to say goodbye to Athens and enter a draft to even get a whiff of the professional level, senior golfer Spencer Ralston competed for cash just a few months before his final season in Athens.
Ralston qualified for the June 18-21 RBC Heritage tournament last year by leading the field at the 2019 Players Amateur. He was the second Bulldog to do so since 2009 graduate Brian Harman in 2005.
They were both on the links in Hilton Head, South Carolina this past weekend. Ralston was one stroke over the 4-under 138 cut by the end of play on Friday and didn’t advance to the final two rounds. Harman placed second among the competing Bulldogs, finishing tied for 28th with a 13-under 271.
It was the first tournament in more than three months for Georgia’s rising fifth-year senior. Ralston said he took a five-week hiatus from the sport when the season was canceled in mid-march due to COVID-19 but picked up his clubs once again when the Heritage was back on the books.
The Red & Black’s Sports Editor, William Newlin caught up with Ralston over the phone a day after the RBC Heritage ended to discuss his first professional outing and his decision to return to compete for Georgia as a 23-year-old.
William Newlin: Did you know what you had to shoot to make the cut in round two, and did you know how close you were?
Ralston: They have leaderboards everywhere, and I knew starting [Friday] that I would have to shoot something under par to make the cut. When I got off the golf course, I was right on the cut line at three under. I mean, it was great conditions, the rough was down and the golf course was a little bit softer than I think it normally is. So, with all those kind of factors … [the professionals] were going to play a good round. I knew I was going to be close. But yeah, I just ended up missing it by one, I made a great par putt on my last hole from about eight feet, which was kind of a confidence booster. It [was] one of those putts -- I was right on the cut line -- so if you miss it, you're completely out, but if you make it, you give yourself a shot. So, that was really cool to end the tournament on -- to kind of have that confidence headed forward that I gave myself a chance.
Newlin: What kind of COVID-19 safety protocols did the tournament have in place?
Ralston: They had a lot of things in place to make sure it was only players and then personnel from the PGA Tour. I got to the area on Saturday [June 13]. [It was] my caddie’s course. I got to spend some time with them and just practice and then on Sunday, we went over and had to take a COVID[-19] test that was mandatory for everyone in the event. Once you tested negative, you were able to go to the property and use the locker rooms and use the facilities. Each day they had temperature checks anytime you walked onto the premises. If the [PGA Tour] guys were going on [the Tour’s] chartered flights … they had to test again. And then they had social distancing things, and they gave all of us and caddies sanitary wipes to grab flag sticks … which was a little different than what we’re used to, but it was nice to be back playing competitively.
Newlin: How did you feel being one of two amateurs in the tournament?
Ralston: Andy Ogletree also played — he plays in Georgia Tech. He beat me in the quarterfinals this year at the U.S. Amateur, and we actually got to play together the first two days [last weekend]. It was kind of fun just because we've known each other for a long time, we’ve been friends, so that kind of eased the nerves I guess a little bit. And, you know, there were no fans out there, so I was telling somebody it almost felt like an amateur tournament. There [was] just a few parents or a few fans here and there, so I think that helped a lot with my comfort level.
Newlin: Did you play with or meet anyone from the PGA Tour that was especially exciting for you?
Ralston: I got to play a practice round with Davis Love, which was a lot of fun … He's had a great track record [at the RBC Heritage], so me and Andy [Ogletree] got to play a practice round with him on Wednesday … He gave us some cool stories about just some different stuff throughout the years that he's seen. Just to have a guy like that with such a good track record and so much success to take the time out of his day to play with a bunch of younger kids, amateurs who got sponsors’ invites to be there was really cool for us. I know me and Andy really enjoyed that.
Newlin: What do you bring from this experience into your fifth year in Athens?
Ralston: I think a lot of it's just the confidence, you know, being the first event that I’ve played in about three months. For it to be probably one of the biggest, if not the biggest, event I've ever played in, [I have] that confidence that I can compete, or feel like I can compete. I mean, [junior] Davis [Thompson] and [sophomore] Trent [Philips] have already played PGA Tour events, and they've done well. You’ve kind of seen the confidence they have this year from playing at events like this and so hopefully that'll help me out down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.