Youssef Said, a native of Cairo, Egypt, and fifth year on Georgia’s swimming and diving team discusses competing for the Bulldogs during Ramadan, swimming for the Egyptian national team and his life transition to Athens, Georgia.
The Red & Black: For those unfamiliar with the practice, what does the month of Ramadan entail?
Youssef Said: Ramadan is a holy month. It’s just 30 days a year where Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset. The whole fasting element of it is for you to struggle a little bit through the day and just feel empowered by your belief to go on through the day, and then you get that time of night where you can just relax. So it’s sort of like it’s a month of giving. It’s a month to truly be thankful for what you have because of your inability to use it during the day. The rich man is supposed to feel what it’s like to be hungry during the day and still go to work, like the poor man. And therefore he should feel the charity to give that man what he has extra.
R&B: How are you able to structure your time during the month in terms of fasting and praying five times each day?
YS: Even though the times of the prayer are hard, there’s some sort of leniency towards it just depending on how your day is going about. Allah is just merciful, for where if you do pray, you don’t have to pray at that time. But if you do pray at that time you almost get extra credit for it. Life does get in the way so you can pile them up. So when I wake up in the morning because we have 5:30 a.m. practices, it’s easy and that’s usually around when the sunrise prayer is. So that’s one time, and then I go on with the rest of my day.
R&B: How does your practicing change while training for and competing in meets during Ramdan?
YS: I don’t usually fast during the meets, but I do fast during the training. If you can’t fast for a specific purpose during Ramadan, it is OK for you not to, but you have to make those days up later on. For the week of a meet, I just wouldn’t fast, so I could fuel up for it.
R&B: What was it like getting to swim for the Egyptian national team?
YS: It’s amazing because I don’t get to do it often. Usually my schedules don’t align, so any opportunity I get to do it is amazing. It’s a completely different vibe, you go from being in a very team-based environment to an individual-based environment, but also, when you’re around younger generations, it’s also like a team because you want to essentially make these guys better than you. So it’s just two different ways of swimming in two different environments.
R&B: What is it like continuing to fast while still training to be at the top of your sport?
YS: Back home everyone was following it, so we used to train from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. That was our main practice time, so we would just have one big practice then, where you would do everything… But during my freshman year, [Ramadan] was during the summer, so I sort of flip-flopped the practices around. We would have our main practice in the morning and then a supplementary one in the afternoon. They would almost have to pull me out of the pool because it was just too much, but it was almost really euphoric. Your body keeps up, but you get dehydrated, you get a little dizzy. That’s when you start to really zone-in and tap into a new power, a different energy source. That’s just the belief and just the spiritual part of it and it’s actually really nice.
R&B: What was it like practicing Ramadan away from your family for the first time?
YS: It was so hard. It just felt super out of place because I’m doing something that is a really big deal but in a very different place. It becomes overwhelming sometimes. Last year, Ramadan came during finals, and there was a day where I had two finals in one day, so I wasn’t fasting that day. I was in a Starbucks line, and so I was in this line feeling kind of bad because everyone was in this line like it’s a regular day. But I understand what my purpose is and what I’m doing it for, so it doesn’t bother me really. My friends can eat in front of me and it doesn’t bother me because I don’t feel like I’m missing out.
R&B: What would you say to people who place a stigma on those that practice Ramadan and the religion of Islam?
YS: You can’t educate those that don’t want to listen. If they don’t want to listen, you just have to show them. And there’s no better example of showing the strength of the faith than Ramadan because you really wake up and go through life not eating, not drinking through the important part of the day, and that is the example. It kind of just goes around in a circle, and that becomes part of the struggle. How to deal with that situation is just to stick with who you are and what you’re doing, and you just have to believe it will pass.