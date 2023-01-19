Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, attended the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship to honor 57 teachers of the year from across the United States. Prior to the event, he spoke to Red & Black sports editor, John James, and managing editor, Stuart Steele. The following conversation has been edited lightly for clarity.
The Red & Black: To start off, I just want to get a better understanding of your role. What are some of your responsibilities as the Second Gentleman?
Douglas Emhoff: So first off, I am mostly here to support my wife, the Vice President Kamala Harris, who's of course the first woman vice president in this role. And being the first ever Second Gentleman, I’m here to also support her as vice president, I’m there as her spouse, but … I'm also there to support the president, first lady and the entire administration. I do a variety of things. I've traveled all over the country, all over the world, in fact, to focus on certain issues. First year, I did a lot of work on getting the country vaccinated. I've done everything from naturalization ceremonies, to [leading] the presidential delegation for the Paralympics last year in Tokyo. I've attended presidential inaugurations in other countries. I've done a lot of work focusing on gender equity. You know, being a man in this role. I think it's important for a man to speak up and just say, ‘Hey, we need to support women in various ways.’ I'm a former lawyer and I'm very passionate about access to justice. And I'm the first Jewish person in this role, and I really leaned into the topic of antisemitism and pushing back against hatred in general. So it's just been a real honor and a privilege to be in this role. It's always something new. Here I am at the national championship, and I'm really here to support teachers. There's 57 teachers of the year from all over the country — I'm really here to support them and highlight the work that they've done.
R&B: I understand that you made an appearance at a roundtable discussion this afternoon. What were some of your takeaways from that conversation?
DE: Yeah, I'm a native [to California]. I grew up here. I've lived here most of my life, and I focused on the entertainment industry as a lawyer. One of the things I've always felt we need to do a better job on is having more opportunity for the folks who work on these film crews. So there's a school here called Roybal [the Roybal Film and Television Magnet], and it's focused on training young students nine through 12 and how to work on film production. You know, the crew, not the people in front of the camera, but the people behind the camera, and it's a partnership with the private sector, entertainment companies. And there's the school district, in essence acting almost like a trade school for folks who really need [it]. We need to diversify who gets to work behind the camera. It was really great to be there. They had the likes of George Clooney, the superintendent of schools, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling. So to get people at that level, this focus on their own industry to kind of pay it back, and then pay it forward. And I feel that way too being there, not only as Second Gentleman, but also as somebody who worked for over 30 years in the entertainment industry. It's very important.
R&B: The four of us [The Red & Black staff covering the national championship] are students working in media getting practical experience in the field. How important do you think it is for young people to go out there and get the work in at a young age?
DE: It's hugely important. Coming from the legal profession, you really start doing it while you're in school. You know, summer interning and things like that. And we were talking about that today at the roundtable of getting students involved, whether it's shadowing at productions and getting that hands-on experience, and when they do get their break, they actually know what they're doing. They have those skills that are going to enable them to work on these crews, just like you all are as student journalists, you're getting the work done now. So when you're out there, you know, after you graduate, you'll have this experience of doing what you do as a journalist. You'll be ready, you'll be ready to do it. So I'm a big fan of getting as much experience as you can, as soon as you can. Yeah, and seeking it out. You gotta be proactive, you got to own your own career. You know, don't let things happen to you gotta make them happen. So the fact that you're sitting here at a national championship game interviewing the Second Gentleman, that's great, you got to keep, you know, finding those opportunities and when they arrive, you gotta just go for it.
R&B: Do you have anything to add about your experience in Los Angeles, or anything overall?
DE: Well, again, it's my hometown. So to be able to come to my hometown and participate in a roundtable on a topic that's very important to me and the industry and then to come here to [SoFi Stadium] for the national championship game in support of teachers, all in my hometown. It's a pretty amazing thing, I must say.
R&B: I have one quick final question; where does this rank as far as the coolest events you’ve attended as the Second Gentleman?
DE: I’m a huge college football fan. I went to USC — not [South Carolina]. So USC, the LA one, not the SEC one, and I’m a big college football fan. So just the fact that I'm able to come here in this beautiful new stadium right in my hometown. It's definitely a cool thing, amongst a lot of cool things.