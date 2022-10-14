Simone Pete is a junior psychology and landscape architecture major at the University of Georgia. Last fall, she joined the Spike Squad, a group of Georgia Bulldogs super fans.
Pete considers the squad a family, and her time on the squad has been filled with unforgettable memories, like attending the national championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, in January. The Red & Black sat down with Pete to discuss her time so far in the squad.
The Red & Black: What was the onboarding process like with the Spike Squad?
Simone Pete: People probably wouldn’t guess this, but it’s a pretty rigorous process. You go to an interest meeting and then you sign up for interviews immediately. You’re expected to know certain things about the school and have a personality that would fit the squad in terms of everyone getting along with each other because it’s a big family, and in terms of energy level and supporting the Dogs. So it’s a pretty rigorous interview.
R&B: What drew you to joining the Spike Squad?
SP: My parents [are] big Dog fans, and we always watched the games together, it doesn’t matter what time of day. And I always see the Spike Squad. I’m like, those guys look so cool. They get to dress up and scream, like that’s what I want to do. And I hunted them down on Instagram coming into UGA, but I was too intimidated because [of] COVID and Zoom meeting interviews. So, I was like, OK, next year. And then I did it.
R&B: What’s been the most life-changing game you’ve attended as a Spike Squad member?
SP: This is cheating, but I went to the natty. I’m so thankful for the whole Bulldog community because they got us to Indianapolis. We had fundraisers and they helped us raise enough money that we got to send almost everyone to Indianapolis. Our section got very rambunctious, I will say. Trying to get people to calm down was something special.
R&B: Is there a certain pregame ritual that you guys follow?
SP: We are expected to show up before games four hours ahead of time. That’s just to make sure that we have the seats that we have because our seats are not technically sanctioned. We learn all the cheering songs so [we’re] right there with the cheerleaders. We cheer on the band. We’re just kind of everyone’s cheerleaders in a sense, and we sometimes have fun with paint line. We’re just kind of there to keep positive vibes.
R&B: Does everyone on the squad have a specific look for gameday?
SP: When we get into Spike Squad, we all pick our character. So, my character is actually a pun: Diehard Fan. I thought it’d be really funny if I was a zombie. I like special effects makeup too [and] I don’t get a chance to do it outside of Halloween. So I thought that was a good way to practice it some more.
R&B: What does being a member on the Spike Squad mean to you?
SP: To me, being a part of the Spike Squad is like [saying] ‘Go Dawgs.’ It’s a family. It’s energetic, it’s inclusive. It’s positive. It’s something that’s a symbol for almost all of the Athens community.