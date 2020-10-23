Former Georgia running back and current Atlanta Falcon Todd Gurley recorded 3,900 total yards from scrimmage and 42 total touchdowns as a Bulldog from 2012-2014. Drafted No. 10 overall by the St. Louis Rams in 2015, Gurley moved with the team to Los Angeles in 2016 and earned three Pro Bowl selections in his first five seasons in the NFL.
After joining the Falcons this season, Gurley formed a partnership between his foundation Making a Difference Everyday and the UGA Athletic Association. MADE helped with fundraising for the UGAAA’s "Dawgs for Pups" initiative, which has aimed to provide WiFi hotspots and healthy snacks for Athens-Clarke County students who are learning remotely.
The Red & Black’s assistant sports editor William Newlin spoke with Gurley via email about athletes and activism, MADE’s work in Athens and the Falcons' first win of the season on Oct. 18.
William Newlin: What do you see as the role of athletes in social activism, and how has that role changed, especially at the college level, since your time at Georgia?
Todd Gurley: It’s simple, the role is to use your platform for what you believe in. I think that’s always been the goal, but the events in 2020 have just put it into perspective for us. As athletes we are blessed to have the ability to reach people and I think if you are lucky enough to have a platform like that, you have to use it to better your community. I spent a lot of time reflecting on that, especially during the quarantine months, and really put that energy into getting my M.A.D.E. Foundation off the ground and active in the community.
I’ve actually recently designed my first apparel item for M.A.D.E., which I’m excited about. It’s a T-shirt that has an original hand-written quote on it that just speaks to how we need to recognize and appreciate one another's differences. All of the proceeds will go back to supporting M.A.D.E. Foundation’s work.
Newlin: Other than Dawgs for Pups, what are your Athens-specific goals for MADE?
Gurley: Obviously by partnering with UGA I’m able to reach the community in new ways, and Dawgs for Pups was just the beginning. We actually just partnered with Raising Cane’s, which was one of my favorite spots to eat at UGA, to donate meals to local shelters and we were able to feed nearly 100 families. I wanted to show the guys on the football team that I’m always supporting them so we fed them a nice post-game celebratory meal too. I’m looking forward to doing more.
Newlin: Have you met Georgia’s current running back duo of Zamir White and James Cook? If so, what were your impressions, and did you have any advice?
Gurley: I haven’t had the chance to meet them yet, but my advice to them would be to just keep grinding. They’re part of an elite club at RBU now, so you just have to keep that dawg mentality; go after it every snap and the results will pay off. Stay in the gym. Eat right. Keep your focus on the long term goal and the success will come.
Newlin: Were there any wagers in the locker room on the Georgia-Alabama game last Saturday? Any trash talk at practice after the game?
Gurley: There actually wasn’t believe it or not. We were just so locked in on the game we didn't talk about it much.
Newlin: The Falcons played their best game of the season against Minnesota last Sunday. What’s been holding the team back and what was different last week?
Gurley: It was great to get that W last week. Obviously we didn't start the season the way we wanted to and it’s just taken a little time for some things to click for us. We’re all focused on turning things around and last week was the game we needed to get us back on track. Up from here.
Newlin: What did you miss most about Georgia being in L.A.? What's the best part about being back?
Gurley: The food! I’m from the south and there is nothing in the world like southern cooking. But of course my family and friends from back home, too. I’m happy to be just 6 hours away from my family in North Carolina and to be back around my extended family at UGA and in the Atlanta area. Atlanta has always embraced me, and being from here the love you receive is just different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.