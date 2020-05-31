The Red & Black’s sports editor William Newlin spoke on the phone with women’s tennis associate head coach Drake Bernstein, who’s been staying active on Athens courts amid at-home recruitment and fall preparations. Following junior Kat Jokic’s victory in one of the first pro-am tournaments organized this summer, Bernstein discussed her win as well as his team’s evaporated postseason chances, freshmen talent and two returning seniors.
William Newlin: What was the immediate reaction from the coaches and the players when the remainder of the season was canceled?
Drake Bernstein: We were all shocked. Two days, three days before, it didn’t seem like much, and then it was ‘Hey, there’s not going to be any fans here,’ and then boom, the next day it was ‘Hey, the season’s off.” I think at the time, no one really understood the magnitude of this terrible disease, so it was really hard to fathom [the cancellation]. But in time, it’s made much more sense, and obviously a good decision was made then. It was just a weird way to end the season. Usually you know when you’re playing what could be your last match of the year, and we definitely didn’t think our match in Starkville, [Mississippi], was the last one.
Newlin: What were your thoughts on the season and your chances in the NCAAs this year?
Bernstein: I mean obviously we’re coming off a great year in 2019 and we were looking forward to seeing where we were at this year. I thought we had a great team, and the disappointing part was it seemed like we were really starting to hit our stride. We had Florida the next day before this all got canceled. That’s a match that you’re always looking forward to. We were definitely excited, we liked our chances against anybody. I think that was the hardest part: we had this sense in the locker room that we were going somewhere. [Intercollegiate Tennis Association] indoors maybe didn’t go exactly how we wanted it but … those three weeks after indoors really stayed the course and, man, we were really coming along.
Newlin: What was your reaction to Lea Ma winning the ITA regional Rookie of the Year award?
Bernstein: She came into college and had some things to work on, and I think she’s improved. One of the exciting things about her is that we’ve still got plenty of areas in which we can continue to grow. The last three years, we’ve had the SEC Freshman of the Year. They didn’t give out SEC awards this year, but we think that [Ma] would’ve had a nice case to win that one too. We’ve been lucky with some good freshman and great girls that have come in here and bought into it and had that immediate success. When you can have that, it brings a boost not only to that position, but to everyone around it.
Newlin: If you get into the fall and next spring, and there’s no fans in the stands, what effect will that have on the team?
Bernstein: It’ll definitely be different, but I’d have some confidence in our group because it’s just like when we go out on the road. We’re a team that plays for each other, we fight for each other, and these girls are playing for the girl on the court next to them. Obviously, it’s nice when you hit a winner and you got the roar of the grandstands behind you, but I do think we’re a team that would be able to handle that if that’s the case down the road.
Newlin: After the pro-am “Bringing Tennis Back” tournament in Atlanta two weeks ago, do you think the summer tournament schedule will start to open up?
Bernstein: For the sake of the sport, I hope so. Obviously, safety is number one now, and I think we’ve seen a lot more tournaments get canceled and schedules get pushed back. But I like the idea of keeping [events] small, and maybe that’s something that’ll extend even to lower level tournaments where you have a group of players get together and play some tennis. Everybody’s kind of itching to get back out there, so that was a good way to do it.
Newlin: Will your two seniors Marta Gonzalez and Elena [Christofi] use their extra year of eligibility, and will that hold back any of your younger athletes?
Bernstein: Yeah, they’re going to be back. When you’re talking about Marta and Elena, you’re talking about two great girls that are just going to be great examples for not only freshmen, but the rest of the team to continue to follow and continue to look up to. I think we’re really lucky to have them for one more year, for sure.
