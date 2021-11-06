Coming into both teams' ninth game of the season, quarterback questions loomed. Injuries kept quarterbacks off the field, and put new faces in the game to take control of the offenses. For better or for worse, each one changed the game, all four of them.
For Missouri, quarterback Connor Bazelak missed the game after suffering an injury in its last matchup against Vanderbilt. This led to freshman Tyler Macon starting the game while redshirt freshman Brady Cook also appeared for the Tigers. In Georgia’s case, JT Daniels played in the second half, his first appearance since Sept. 25 against Vanderbilt.
Daniels came into the game following another start from Stetson Bennett, who has played after Daniels suffered a lat injury. As Daniels came into the game, Bennett told Daniels what to expect from Missouri’s defense, something they do every game as one plays and the other is on the sideline.
“Usually, we both have the same ideas, but sometimes somebody else sees something that the other person doesn't see,” Bennett said. “We're always communicating, just trying to help each other. And by doing that, [we’re] helping the entire team.”
In his first appearance in over a month, Daniels played in three drives before taking the final kneel as time expired. Daniels threw for 82 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He started his appearance throwing short passes, but eventually aired it out, completing a 37-yard pass.
As the starting quarterback, Bennett threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Bennett used the deep ball much more during his time, averaging 19.62 yards per completion, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Arian Smith and a 47-yard pass to Jermaine Burton.
Just as the Bulldogs had two quarterbacks, the Missouri offense also had multiple options to use against the best defense in the country.
The Tigers used Macon as their leading rusher, earning 42 yards on the day while also throwing for 74 yards on six pass completions. Cook led in passing, but not by much, throwing for 78 yards while running for 32 yards on 10 attempts.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Missouri packaged some plays to include quarterback runs, and Georgia’s defense is usually better at using one player designated to stop the quarterback run.
“Both of them are athletic,” Smart said. “They probably used Cook more to run than I would have thought. He's a better athlete, maybe, then we gave him credit for.”
Linebacker Quay Walker said the team did not hear that Missouri would be without its starting quarterback until Friday. Because of that, the team prepared the same way they always do, and made adjustments as the game happens.
Walker said the team was expecting Missouri to play both quarterbacks, and made adjustments on the sideline.
“We knew which quarterback likes to run, which quarterback does this or does that,” Walker said. “We pretty much already knew that before the game even started.”
Linebacker Nolan Smith said Georgia watched film on both Cook and Macon, but the film does not equate to defending in a game scenario.
The Bulldogs’ next game will be against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers quarterback, Hooker Herndon, is also a threat on the ground game. He is currently second on the team in rushing yards with 417 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Smith said despite not giving up a touchdown, the defense did not play up to its standard, and will have to work to meet that standard in the Bulldogs’ next SEC matchup.
“We 100% have to go to the doctor on Monday,” Smith said. “We always say that, ‘go to the doctor,’ the doctor tells you what you need to fix and gives you medicine, and you just fix it.”