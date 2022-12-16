On Sunday, Dec. 11, four Georgia football players helped hold a CareSource sponsored free football camp in Athens at W.R. Coile Middle School. Running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton, safety Malaki Starks and kicker Jack Podlesny headlined the event.
From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. several coaches in the area, volunteers and each of the four players spent time working with the kids. Whether playing non-contact scrimmages, playing catch, running races or even some drills, every kid had plenty to do at the camp, no matter their experience.
Children also received a t-shirt, a souvenir autograph from each of the players and a group photo with each athlete.
With about 20 kids in each group, each player would rotate between them. As such, each player got to know and work with each of the kids at the event.
“It’s been great, getting to learn where all these kids are from, really getting to know them,” Milton said.
Despite the camp being held in Athens, kids came from everywhere to take part.
“I was meeting some kids and I thought they’re all from Athens,” Podlesny said. “But to hear that they came from Cumming and from other Atlanta areas. It’s cool to meet everyone that’s got a different background.”
Podlesny and Milton were actually replacements for a Heisman finalist. Stetson Bennett was originally supposed to attend and was the first name and face on the ProCamps website. However, due to being in New York for the Heisman voting that weekend, he could no longer attend.
With Podlesny and Milton now attending, it gave way to the players working at stations together. As such, kids got to play on teams where “Coach Kendall” would face “Coach Malaki.” Whether each player played quarterback or they faced each other one-on-one as a wide receiver and defensive back, they certainly remained competitive.
“It’s a rivalry, just like in practice,” Milton said jokingly after his match with Starks. “I get him, he gets me, it’s a battle.”
“I’d say I’m undefeated,” Starks said. “I got Kenny [McIntosh] and Kendall [Milton], so it’s pretty good.”
The kids fed off the competitive spirit and the overall joy that the players exhibited. The players each fed off how fun each kid was having..
“I love it,” said McIntosh “We are all smiling and having fun! No matter the weather, it’s wet and the field’s not too good, but they’re out here still having fun. That’s all that matters.”
Between strong hard cuts and some impressive leaping catches, some young athletes came to play.
“Yeah, I’ve seen some impressive plays, impressive catches,” Starks said. “There’s some good athletes out here. The future of football is strong.”
As kids get competitive, they also tend to get a little physical. There was an effort to try and prevent it.
“They keep asking me, ‘can we tackle, can we tackle’ and I have to say ‘no, no we can’t do that,’” Milton said.
Thankfully, it was all kept to a minimum and no one was hurt. But, there were some aggressive plays.
“I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff,” McIntosh said “Somebody got pulled down by their neck running the ball! But nah, they’re having fun out here. Nobody got injured.”
Each player was also asked plenty of questions. From as simple as who they were, their position and how old they were. There were also plenty of questions about Georgia’s upcoming game against Ohio State. Plenty of kids requesting lots of touchdowns, interceptions and touchdowns off of interceptions. Other questions were more insightful.
“Most of it’s hating on me because I can’t throw the ball very well,” Podlesny said. “So I told them ‘I only do the kicking.’ But now it’s been cool to know their story and then ask me more about my journey from coming from high school and then to play football.”
One of the best parts of the event for each player at least was that it took them back to when they were younger.
“It’s so fun because I can remember me being this size,” McIntosh said. “Having fun and just being able to play the game of football, go against my older brothers and playing with their friends. Just to see them out here having fun in the cold and the rain, it just reminds me of it a lot.”
Between each and every player, they were incredibly thankful for the opportunity and just happy to be out there getting to work with each kid.
“It means a lot, being able to give back after you’ve come so far,” Starks said. “To give back to the community and support those around you, that’s Georgia football.”