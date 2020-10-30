Sophomore Amber Stivrins posted her first double-double as a Bulldog with 20 kills and 13 digs in Georgia’s 3-2 victory against Tennessee. The five set affair was the Bulldogs’ longest match of the season and brings their record to an even 2-2.
The match was largely a shootout between the offensive duo of Stivrins and senior Rachel Ritchie and Tennessee outside hitter Lily Felts, who recorded 19 kills on the evening. Georgia struggled to contain Felts the entire match and it showed in some long offensive runs for Tennessee.
Georgia was bested in blocks and digs in the competition, but what it lacked on defense it made up for in offensive persistence. Georgia made 29 attack errors in the competition but also attacked seven more times than Tennessee did, resulting in double-digit kill nights for Stivrins and Ritchie, the Bulldogs’ two most prominent outside hitters.
No team had the clear advantage in either of the first two sets, as both matches ended in two-point victories. The third set is when the Bulldogs seemingly began to pull away, winning by a seven-point margin and never falling behind in the stanza.
The fourth set was all Tennessee though. Georgia’s momentum came to a screeching halt when Tennessee opened the set with a 5-1 run. The rest of the set went similarly. The Bulldogs didn’t help themselves, recording nine attack errors in the set, which Tennessee would go on to win 25-15.
The fifth set started well for Georgia until a 7-0 Tennessee run brought the score to 10-7, at which point head coach Tom Black called a timeout. Following the break, two big blocks and a kill from freshman Phoebe Awoleye gave Georgia the final push they needed to secure the fifth set 15-3 and win the second match of their midweek series in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“I’m so proud of the ladies for pulling out a very difficult, hard-fought match,” Black said. “Amber and Rachel carried big offensive loads and Phoebe’s blocking came on in a huge way when we needed it.”
Georgia’s next two matchups will be against Alabama on Saturday and Sunday, Nov 7 and 8 in Stegeman Coliseum.
