With the 2019-20 season officially complete following the 26-14 victory in the Sugar Bowl against No. 7 Baylor, here is a look back at some of the season’s best individual performances for Georgia on its way to finishing with a 12-2 record.

5. Rodrigo Blankenship: Week 13 against Texas A&M

Blankenship capped off the final home game of his career by sending all four of his attempted field goals through the uprights, as well as recording his 190th consecutive PAT in a low-scoring, 19-13 victory against the Aggies.

Blankenship’s field goals were from 49, 41, 37 and 31 yards out in the relentless downpour, earning him his sixth SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honor of the season. He also officially became Georgia’s all-time leading scorer after his third field goal against Texas A&M.

4. Richard LeCounte: Sugar Bowl against Baylor

LeCounte recently announced he would be returning for his senior season at Georgia. However, before that, he was enforcing his presence by being a vital reason No. 7 Baylor only scored 14 points, its lowest total of the season.

LeCounte only needed one hand to end Baylor’s second offensive possession, as he secured a tipped pass that shifted momentum the Bulldogs’ way. He later sealed the game on fourth down in the final two minutes with his second interception of the night, immediately sprinting his way toward the sideline to don the golden, spiked shoulder pads.

3. Lawrence Cager: Week 10 against Florida

Cager entered the Florida-Georgia game missing the previous matchup against Kentucky because of a rib injury, but he quickly answered any doubts about whether he was healthy enough to make a significant impact.

Cager opened the day by hauling in a 15-yard completion on third-and-14 during the first offensive drive of the game. He continuously proved to be the go-to guy in the receiving corps, as six of his seven receptions for the game resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. He also caught a pass from Jake Fromm on a two-point conversion with just over 10 minutes to go to give the Bulldogs a 14-point lead.

His seven receptions, 132 receiving yards and 52-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter provided the production the Bulldogs needed to defeat No. 6 Florida in what was the second consecutive top-10 matchup between the two teams.

2. D’Andre Swift: Week 8 against Kentucky

Coming off the first loss of the season against South Carolina, fans stood drenched in Sanford Stadium to witness the Bulldogs bounce back into the win column. Swift made sure to send them home with a win.

After both teams went scoreless in the first half of play, Swift put Georgia on the board with a 39-yard touchdown run that involved breaking multiple tackles on his way into the end zone. His name was called upon once again with 6:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for the Wildcats, as he set Georgia up with a 21-point lead with a bulldozing run up the middle for his second touchdown of the game.

Swift proved to be efficient, as he had eight carries that went for 8 or more yards. He finished with 21 carries for 179 rushing yards and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

1. George Pickens: Sugar Bowl against Baylor

In his first full game after missing the first halves against Georgia Tech and LSU for disciplinary reasons, Pickens finally provided his highly-anticipated breakout performance against No. 7 Baylor. Pickens proved to be a problem from the start for the Bears by catching a 7-yard pass on the opening play.

11 receptions, 165 yards, and a touchdown — that sort of stat line is rare to see from a Georgia receiver, as it was the first time since Tavarres King’s 188-yard performance against Kentucky in 2012. But Pickens put up those numbers in the first half alone.

Pickens also extended his career-longest reception, grabbing a 46-yard reception on a first-quarter flea flicker. He finished the game after adding his 12th and final reception that went for 10 yards and was ultimately named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.