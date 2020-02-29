Georgia men’s basketball senior Tyree Crump knew it was going to be a good day for junior Rayshaun Hammonds for one simple reason — Hammonds showed up to shoot around smiling.
“You could feel the spirit,” Crump said. “He was doing stuff he [doesn’t] normally do at shoot around. … Anytime you've got Rayshaun smiling, we're going to have a great day.”
Hammonds scored 17 points in the first half alone. By the end of the night, he totaled 22 points, 9 rebounds and three assists in the Bulldogs’ 99-89 win over Arkansas in Stegeman Coliseum Saturday night.
This was Hammonds’ 18th double-digit scoring performance of the 2019-20 season and his eighth career game scoring 20 points or more. The last time he scored at least 22 points this season was Nov. 20 when he scored 26 against Georgia Tech.
Before Saturday night’s game, Crump talked to Hammonds over the music playing in the locker room.
“Hey, Ray, you've got to step up tonight,” Crump said.
Hammonds looked up at Crump.
“OK. I got you.”
Head coach Tom Crean said that the coaching staff noticed the same energy from Hammonds that Crump had picked up on. They were raving about how he was shooting before the game.
“He was ready to go,” Crean said. “His mind was really sharp on the game plan. He was talking. He was ready to go.”
The pregame exchange between Crump and Hammonds is indicative of their relationship. Crump said he is always in Hammonds' ear talking to him.
“I’m always on him. He gets mad at me sometimes, but I’m always pushing him,” Crump said. “That’s what brothers do.”
In their third year together in the Georgia basketball program, Crump and Hammonds have developed a bond that is stronger than just the bond between teammates or friends.
They call each other brothers. They push each other like brothers. At times, they may even get frustrated with each other like brothers.
“I’m like, ‘Rayshaun come on. Rayshaun this. Rayshaun that.’ He might be thinking, ‘Man, shut up,’” Crump said. “But, if I've got to do that to push you, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
For Hammonds, his first-half success is attributed to his teammates. They had confidence in him. It wasn’t just Crump. They all knew he was having a good night.
“When anybody’s hot on this team, we're going to try to give [the ball] to you,” Hammonds said. “No matter what… They just kept feeding me the ball.”
