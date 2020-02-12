Through its recent five-game stretch in SEC play, the Georgia men’s basketball team suffered a pair of squandered 20-point leads and four brutal outings from its second leading scorer, Rayshaun Hammonds.
The Bulldogs went 1-4 over that span.
Hammonds is trending in the right direction after a 20-point outing on 8-16 shooting against Alabama on Saturday night. Hammonds said he expects a lot of himself, including consistency.
“He’s got to play consistently harder and longer,” head coach Tom Crean said. “I think what he’s got to do is he’s got to continue to be even more engaged defensively.”
In the four games prior to Alabama, Hammonds scored a combined 21 points on 8-28 (28.6%) shooting. He only attempted one shot and did not score in the loss to Missouri.
Hammonds averages 12.7 points per game and is Georgia’s leading rebounder at an average of 7.3 boards. His engagement is critical to the success of the Bulldogs’ offense. When Hammonds struggles with engagement, the Bulldogs often follow, most recently in the form of blown leads.
“When he’s active and when he’s moving, he’s a much better player,” Crean said. “When he’s standing and when he’s looking for 3s or when he’s not as engaged defensively, he’s not as good, and the fouls come.”
In an attempt to pull out of his slump, Hammonds is thinking back to his high school days and his experience in the AAU circuit. He hinted toward the positivity of people around him as being what helped him break out.
For a player like Hammonds, his blend of size and skill make him a viable option at almost any position on the floor. Much of his success early in the season came from being engaged at multiple positions and not settling for what was comfortable.
“I play whatever position they put me at,” Hammonds said. “I have been doing that all my life, wherever coach puts me. I am built for it. … I love playing down [low]. I love playing on the wing.”
Crean does not want Hammonds to settle for jump shots or be passive on the offensive side. He expects a sense of urgency and aggression from his junior forward.
In regards to the recent blown leads and inconsistent play, Crean is more focused on taking a game-by-game approach.
“We’ll go back and take a look at some things in the past as we prepare for the present,” Crean said. “But you just keep your team ready with a daily process on what you can control.”
With a more aggressive Hammonds, Georgia can take pressure off the offense and focus on defensive communication, another area that Crean cited a need for improvement.
Although Georgia has struggled in recent games, freshman guard Sahvir Wheeler said the Bulldogs still they are better than their record indicates. They truly believe they can win each game on the schedule, and they are not giving up.
“The morale is not as high as we might like it to be, but it is definitely high and definitely positive,” Wheeler said. “We are looking forward to continue on in SEC play."
