An efficient night from the floor led Arkansas to a 99-73 victory over Georgia on Wednesday night in Stegeman Coliseum. The loss dropped Georgia to 6-16 overall and 1-8 in SEC play.
Arkansas’ offense operated with great efficiency as the team shot 56% from the floor and 54% from three.
“[You] can’t win when a team is shooting 56% from the field,” said Bulldog guard Aaron Cook. “[You’re] not going to win. Bad defense equals a loss every time.”
It was a game of runs early on as Georgia sprang to a 7-2 lead in the first half. However, Arkansas quickly responded, going on an 11-3 run of their own to take the lead 11-10. Georgia quickly responded with another subsequent 11-3 run after freshman guard Christian Wright connected on a mid-range jump shot.
Both teams battled back-and-forth for the rest of the first half, exchanging ties and lead changes multiple times. Arkansas created some separation after Stanley Umude made a layup that handed Arkansas a 5-point lead with 1:50 left to play in the first half. Umude’s 3-pointer at the buzzer extended Arkansas' advantage to 53-47 after the first period.
The Razorbacks came out of the halftime break on a mission. Arkansas posted an early 12-2 run that forced Georgia head coach Tom Crean to take a timeout only minutes into the half. Sophomore guard Kario Oquendo reflected on how difficult it is to overcome such a quick offensive onslaught, especially when coming out of halftime.
“It’s extremely hard,” said Oquendo. “We come out and we are down by six, that’s not crazy, but a 12-2 run with a team that was already hot in the first half…that’s honestly what killed us tonight.”
Oquendo, one of the Bulldogs’ most prolific offensive pieces this season, finished the night with a team-high 17 points while shooting 46% from the floor. Cook’s 12-point total was he Bulldogs’ next highest count, but the pairs’ second half exploits were not enough .
Georgia quickly found itself playing catch-up in the latter stages of the contest, chasing its first half offensive abilities. But the Bulldogs never caught their SEC West rivals and suffered a 26-point loss. Despite the commanding loss, Crean said that the team must look ahead, a now common mantra for a team that has only one conference victory.
But in his third year at the helm of the Bulldogs, Crean’s message to his team was blunt. The Bulldogs’ match-up this weekend requires an all-out performance.
“Bottom line is, if we have guys that struggle to get up to play the No.1 team in the country in our home building on Saturday, then really they can go sit with their families,” Crean said.
Georgia welcomes the first-ranked Auburn Tigers to Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday night, looking to secure its first win in February. Auburn travels to Athens on the heels of a 100-81 win over Alabama.