Before Georgia football returns to action on Sept. 2 against UT Martin, here’s a look back at the team’s undefeated 15-0 campaign that resulted in its second-consecutive national title.
Blowout on a big stage
Georgia opened 2022 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. Georgia came into the game as 16.5 point favorites, but the final score wasn’t even close.
The Bulldogs humiliated the Ducks and won 49-3 thanks to an unstoppable offensive performance. The unit converted nine out of 10 third downs, while the defense picked off Oregon quarterback Bo Nix twice and shut the Ducks out of the end zone, only allowing one field goal. The highlights of the day were a gravity-defying interception by freshman Malaki Starks in the first quarter and a miraculous Stetson Bennett scramble at the end of the first half that turned into a touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey.
Living up to last year
The win over Oregon was just a glimpse of how dominant Georgia would be in the regular season. The Bulldogs scored over 40 points per game and allowed just a little over 14. They outscored their opponents by a total of 402 points on their way to their second-straight 12-0 regular season.
Although the defense lost some key players from the previous year’s historic “No-Name Defense,” the unit didn’t skip a beat amid the return of stars like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, as well as the emergence of younger players like linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr. and pass rusher Mykel Williams.
Even after Smith was lost for the year in October, Georgia’s defense finished with the fewest points and yards allowed per game in the SEC. The only regular season game that gave Georgia any trouble was a week five matchup against Missouri. The Bulldogs found themselves down by 10 points in the fourth quarter, but rallied in time for an 26-22 victory. Suddenly, there was doubt as to whether the 2022 team could live up to the previous year. Georgia now had a lot to prove.
Returning to championship form
Georgia’s biggest test in the regular season came in a November showdown against No. 1 ranked Tennessee. In front of a sold-out Sanford Stadium crowd, Georgia kicked Tennessee in the teeth.
The Bulldogs stifled the Volunteers’ high flying offense and sacked quarterback Hendon Hooker six times in a 27-13 victory that was nowhere near as close as the score made it seem. Georgia then cruised through the rest of its SEC schedule and blew out Georgia Tech before its bout with LSU in the SEC championship. Although the Tigers put 30 points on the board, there was no stopping the Bulldogs’ offense.
Bennett threw four touchdowns while the team ran for 255 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Georgia captured its first SEC championship since 2017. The only thing left in Georgia’s way was the College Football Playoff.
Finishing the job
Georgia returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. What ensued on the night of New Years Eve is now considered by many to be one of the greatest games in college football history. The Bulldogs fell behind early to the Buckeyes and trailed 21-7 in the second quarter with no answer for star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who scored two of Ohio State’s first three touchdowns. Harrison later left the game due to injury after a controversial hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, but the Buckeyes continued to roll.
The Buckeyes led 38-24 entering the fourth quarter, but Georgia responded with a field goal and a 76-yard bomb to wideout Arian Smith that made it 38-35. An Ohio State field goal made it a six point game with just under three minutes to play.
With the season on the line, the Bulldogs marched down the field, and Bennett connected with Adonai “AD” Mitchell in the end zone to take a 42-41 lead with 54 seconds left. A late scramble from quarterback C.J. Stroud put the Buckeyes in field goal range, but the kick sailed wide left. The ball hit the ground right when the clock struck midnight, and Georgia punched its ticket to the national championship.
Georgia then headed to Los Angeles to play TCU in a game that was over almost as soon as it began. The Bulldogs took a 31-point lead into halftime and eventually beat the Horned Frogs 65-7. The 58-point win became the largest margin of victory in national championship and bowl game history. Bennett accounted for six touchdowns and the defense only surrendered 188 total yards. As anticlimactic as it was, Georgia completed the first 15-0 season in school history and brought back another national title to Athens.