Despite the University of Georgia’s formal desegregation in 1961, Georgia’s coaching tree has not mirrored the rapid diversification of the university’s student athlete population.
Such deficiencies have raised questions regarding the distribution of race across positions of power in collegiate athletics. Eighty percent of all Division 1 leagues are white, which does not remotely reflect the more diverse athlete pool they work with.
That trend is mirrored across Georgia’s sports structure, and has been for decades.
“I think [my role] is trailblazing,” said Caryl Smith Gilbert, track and field director. “I think it’s a great way for me to segway into showing athletic directors that women and people of color have the skills to lead these programs.”
National calls for increased coaching diversity in collegiate sports have been replicated in Athens. Such moves have been taken in an effort to establish coaching positions proportional to athlete and team ethnic make-ups.
Georgia hired two new coaches this summer, both of whom are Black. Smith Gilbert replaced long-time head coach Petros Kyprianou. Head soccer coach Keidane McAlpine took over for Billy Lesesne, who had helmed the team since 2014.
Both new additions made the cross-country transplant from the University of Southern California in an effort to install their pedigrees in the Classic City. McAlpine said his current position offers him the ability to help bring diversity to previously deficient areas.
“I think it still comes down to opportunity and access in many cases,” McAlpine said.”I think for a lot of coaches, you have to be given some opportunity, a real opportunity not just a short leash, and given time to change culture.”
Georgia’s current coaching slate is still majority white. Of the institution’s 19 varsity-level sports, four are helmed by head coaches who are people of color, with Smith Gilbert overseeing both men’s and women’s track and field.
Yet Georgia’s current list of diverse coaches includes the heads of some of the school’s most prolific programs. Smith Gilbert and McAlpine’s appointments double Georgia’s total of head coaches who are people of color.
Manuel Diaz, the winningest head coach in SEC tennis history, has led the Bulldogs to 28 SEC championships and four NCAA national titles in 33 full seasons.
2020-21 SEC coach of the year Joni Taylor guided the women’s basketball team to a fourth-place finish in 2021, and in her first six years as head coach, has accumulated a .647 winning percentage.
Both Smith Gilbert and McAlpine are coaches with proven track records and have inherited teams with significant upsides. McAlpine, 2021 Pac-12 coach of the year led USC to a 2016 national championship and Smith Gilbert secured two NCAA outdoor championships while at USC.
McAlpine is one of only three Black head coaches in power five soccer programs.
Both McAlpine and Smith Gilbert share a bond, not only in the physical location of their past posts, but also in their desire to change the coaching dynamic at UGA. But merely hiring more diverse head coaches isn’t enough to engender real change.
“I believe in diversity of your roster, regionally, racially, religiously,” McAlpine said. ”It’s part of the process of our learning to have diverse groups so that we can experience each other, learn from each other and grow with each other.”
McAlpine said creating pathways for more racially and ethnically diverse coaches and players is a necessary first step to ultimately garnering more diverse talent.
“Josh Brooks was very particular about his visions of inclusion and becoming a more diverse department,” McAlpine said. “He talked about coaches of color and celebrating the work that we’re doing and recognizing it as good work regardless of the color of our skin.”
That notion even extends to all aspects of administrative position holding within the Georgia sports conglomerate. Of all athletic directors in the NCAA in 2021, 84% were white while 12% were Black.
The steps taken by Georgia’s new coaches are just the latest in a series of moves required to establish meaningful change.
“Once we get these opportunities, we have to have the coaches that are producing where they are,” Smith Gilbert said. “It’s time to take our mind off of what color a person is or what their gender is, and just look for the best coaches.”