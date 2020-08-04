In 1996, Athens played host to several Olympic events, most notably the men’s and women’s soccer finals held in Sanford Stadium. The Red & Black spoke with chief UGA organizer Dick Hudson, public safety supervisor Asa Boynton, two contemporary head coaches and then-athletic director Vince Dooley about their experiences with the games in Athens.

In both text and audio, here are some of their recollections:

Dick Hudson

UGA Olympics coordinator Dick Hudson on bringing Olympic teams to Athens before the games and the minor hiccups along the way:

Hudson: I had about nine countries contact me about pre-Olympic training here. You know the idea. If you're coming to the biggest event of your life, you don't want to show up the day before, you know. So, we chose Australia, and Sweden, simply because of timing. So, I coordinated in 1995, the Australian swimming teams came to train here before they went over to Atlanta for the Pan American Games. And then also in ‘95, Sweden sent four of their teams over with doctors to sort of see how the weather was, etc. And then before the games in ‘96, Sweden had about 200 athletes here, and Australia about 600 [with] coaches and trainers and all that. And so I arranged for about a week and a half of pre-Olympic training for all of their various events. I remember, for instance, the archery team for Australia, they needed to shoot from south to north. And it was something like 71 meters. So I set that up, and I remember then they would shoot and honestly some of them were right in the middle of the target. It was incredible.

Vince Dooley

Former Georgia championship football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on hearing Atlanta had received the games, carrying the Olympic torch and bringing soccer to Sanford Stadium:

Dooley: The biggest [opportunity] was the final four of soccer, or football as they call it everywhere else. I remember the fellow that was Sepp Blatter, I believe, who was head of the soccer, came over, and we were looking at the stadium. And what was interesting and amazing to him is that we only used the stadium six or seven times a year, plus graduation. He came from an area where you had to constantly find events to put in the [soccer] stadium. But he was just absolutely flabbergasted that you would be able to support a stadium, but it showed the passion of football.

Asa Boynton

Former UGA public safety director Asa Boynton on coordinating security for the Olympic events in Athens and their legacy for Georgia Athletics:

Boynton: There’s no question in my mind that [the Olympics] was the toughest [event of my career]. It was the toughest. Even though we were ahead of the game in many ways, it was the toughest because we had several days of it. It's not like [the] football game is today, and they go home tonight, you know, it was several days in a row. So you had to make sure that you were there at the right time, rested and ready to do your job, each and every day of the event. So it was, it was definitely the toughest, and it made all of us stay on our toes. But at the end of it, there was a large celebration with the law enforcement command that was here in Athens. We were able to come up with some funds to just say thanks to all those folks who came and helped us and work so hard, because they came from all over the state.

Jim Donnan

Former Georgia football head coach Jim Donnan on feeling the heat at a pre-Olympic alumni gathering and his experience with the games and Atlanta professional sports during his first year in Athens:

Donnan: Yeah, I mean [the women’s soccer final] was the first time I was ever in the stadium where people were in it. At that point we were actually getting ready to start practice … But it was women's soccer, and it was really competitive. Just the whole Atlanta scene there: getting to go to some of the Braves games and meeting some of the players who were interested in our team — Chipper Jones had played in high school with a guy that we had on our team, Bryan Jones, so he would come to some of our games [and] be on the sidelines. So, we just built up some really good relationships there … with Atlanta, and the Olympics and the pro teams.

Manny Diaz

Georgia men's tennis head coach Manuel Diaz on the tentative plans to hold Olympic tennis in Athens, which ultimately didn't happen:

Diaz: It would have been incredible for us to host tennis. So, in a way, I think it would have been a feather in our cap. Maybe we could have used that facility and turned that facility that was built as a center court into something else that would have been helpful. I am not entirely sure, but it was certainly going to take a lot to build a facility where it called for it. So, I don't know. I have mixed feelings to be honest with you.

These interviews were edited for length and clarity.