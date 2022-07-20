Recruiting across the nation has picked up momentum in the month of July. The Georgia Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 6 in the entire country in recruiting rankings. The teams that are in front of them are Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Clemson and Texas respectively.
Troy Bowles
Linebacker coach Glenn Schumann is on a mission when it comes to adding more talented linebackers to “LBU.”
Troy Bowles, the son of Todd Bowles, the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, committed to play for Bulldogs on July 16..
Bowles is from Tampa, Florida and plays at Jesuit High School. He stands at 6 feet and 1 inch and he weighs 205 pounds. He is rated as the nation’s No. 3 linebacker and the No. 56 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247sports.
Bowles was the leading tackler for Jesuit while he was a junior. He accumulated 105 tackles, six sacks with two interceptions and two touchdowns.
“One of the more complete three-down linebacker prospects to come out of Florida recently given his ability to not only take on blocks and blitz, but also cover tight ends and running backs,” said Andrew Ivins on what Georgia fans should expect from Bowles.
He was named to Maxpreps Junior All-American second team after his junior season. Jesuit went 15-0 in 2021 and won Florida's 6A title and that was their first state championship since 1968.
He also began to run track as a junior and ran 11.73 seconds in the 100m dash. As a freshman and a sophomore, he played basketball.
With the commitment from Bowles, LBU has three of the top 10 linebackers in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Olaus Alinen
Stacy Searels, new offensive coach for the Bulldogs, has been trying to keep a tradition going in when recruiting some of the best offensive lineman in the country, just like Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman did when he was the offensive line coach at Georgia.
Searels has been recruiting Olaus Alinen heavily since he became the new offensive line coach in February.
Alinen is originally from Finland, but he plays football at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut.
Alinen stands at 6 feet and 6 inches and weighs 315 pounds. He is currently rated as the No. 14 tackle and the No. 122 ranked overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247sports.
Alinen does have someone in his immediate family who played professional football which was his father Klaus Alinen. Klaus spent a year on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and played for Berlin for NFL Europe.
Before playing football he played hockey until the age of 12 and then he proceeded to play basketball.
Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst, said [Alinen] has a massive frame with slight plus length and position versatility as a right or left tackle. Bends well and has fluidity and flexibility throughout frame.”
Alinen plans on committing to his choice of school on July 22 and the other schools that he is choosing from are Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.
TJ Shanahan Jr.
Georgia has recruited some of the best offensive lineman in the country since Kirby Smart has been the head coach at his Alma Mater.
TJ Shanahan is a freak of nature interior offensive lineman that stands at 6 feet and 4 inches and weighs 310 pounds. He is currently rated as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and the No. 143 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
He currently plays at Westlake High School located in Austin, Texas. Westlake has produced NFL players like Drew Brees, Nick Foles and many more.
Shanahan led Westlake to a perfect 16-0 record and a state championship as a junior.
“You are around players that are going to go to the NFL,” Shanahan told DawgNation after his official visit to Georgia on June 3. “Just being a young buck or maybe being the same age as those guys, I think, being around a lot of players that all have that same mindset is really cool.”
According to 247Sports’ crystal ball, Shanahan is expected to attend Texas A&M, but there is a chance that he can come play in Athens, Georgia.
The other schools that are looking to secure Shanahan are Texas A&M, LSU, USC and Texas.
With his commitment to Georgia that could potentially push Georgia into the top five after it is all said and done in the 2023 recruiting cycle.