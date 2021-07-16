Another week has passed and Georgia continues to drop in the national recruiting rankings. Last week, the Bulldogs were ranked seventh in the nation, but they fell to 11th this week. Georgia has 11 hard commits and remains ranked second in the SEC recruiting rankings.
As football season quickly approaches, there are several players that Georgia hopes to pull onto their roster for the 2022 season.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive lineman (Owings Mills, MD)
Dennis-Sutton is a four-star defensive lineman out of Maryland. He is the No. 64 recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania State and 22 other schools.
247Sports crystal ball predicts that Dennis-Sutton will commit to Pennsylvania State University. He will announce on July 22 where he will commit.
Dennis-Sutton is warm to Georgia, Alabama and PSU, and while the crystal ball predicts that he will commit to PSU, he’s shown interest in Georgia through comments to the media.
“Georgia has everything I want,” Dennis-Sutton said. “Kirby is genuine and about family. Coach Lanning showed me everything, and we have a great relationship. I love the atmosphere at Georgia.”
National recruiting analyst Brian Dohn describes Dennis-Sutton as flexible, an instinctual and speedy player, specifically in the first 10 yards. He is able to analyze the offense and act quickly and is a strategic player who seems to be one step ahead at all times.
If Georgia were to land Dennis-Sutton, they would have a defense that would be a threat to any and every offense they face.
Kaytron Allen, running back (Bradenton, FL)
Allen is a four-star running back out of Florida. He is the No. 127 recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Alabama, PSU and 32 other schools.
247Sports crystal ball predicts that Allen will commit to PSU along with Dennis-Sutton. He will announce today where he will commit.
In Allen’s first three years of high school, he secured 3,455 all-purpose yards, including 3,077 total rushing yards. Along with the impressive yards gained in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, he has acquired 276 total touchdown points.
Allen’s ability to read, dodge and attack the defense makes him desired by many colleges. He has the ability to read where the defensive players are setting up, and he can slide through gaps and cracks to get the ball upfield.
Andre Greene Jr., wide receiver (Richmond, VA)
Greene is a four-star wide receiver out of Virginia. He is the No. 154 recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and 56 other schools.
247Sports doesn't have a crystal ball prediction for where Greene Jr. will commit, but he is warm to Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida State.
Greene has released a list of his top 15 schools on Twitter. He listed Georgia on this list.
Georgia has landed one other wide receiver in their 2022 class, De’Nylon Morrissette. If Georgia were to land Greene, he and Morrissette would be a dynamic duo for the Bulldogs. Greene’s quick feet, superb hand-eye coordination and ball-handling skills make him wanted by many.