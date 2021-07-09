All rankings are accredited to 247Sports.
On July 5, Kojo Antwi announced that he will be committing to Ohio State University. Since losing out on Antwi, the Bulldogs have dropped again in the national recruiting rankings to seventh with 11 hard commits.
As football season approaches, there are several players that Georgia hopes to lock down on their 2022 roster, with many spots yet to be filled in this year’s recruiting class.
Shazz Preston, wide receiver (Saint James, LA)
Preston is a four-star wide receiver out of Louisiana. He is the No. 69 recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, LSU, Alabama and 19 other schools.
It will be a challenge for the Bulldogs to pull Preston out of his home state, but Preston is considering both Georgia and Alabama. However, LSU looks to be his top pick.
In Preston’s sophomore and junior years of high school, he gained 2,074 all-purpose yards including 1,883 receiving yards. In 26 games played between those two seasons, Preston averaged 72.4 receiving yards per game.
According to 247Sports, Preston clocked a time of 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the opening regional. Preston’s elusive speed continues to keep defenders on their toes.
Trequon Fegans, cornerback (Oxford, AL)
Fegans is a four-star cornerback out of Alabama. He is the No. 77 recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Miami, Alabama and 24 other schools.
247Sports does not have a crystal ball prediction where Fegans will land, but he is considering Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Miami.
Fegans is a key player on the field. He is able to anticipate when and where both the defense and offense are going to shift and he acts accordingly. His ability to watch, understand and predict gameplay would make him an important player to secure on the 2022 roster.
Shaleak Knotts, wide receiver (Monroe, NC)
Knotts is a four-star wide receiver out of North Carolina. He is the No. 93 recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and 19 other schools. 247Sports crystal ball predicts that Knotts will commit to Maryland.
In Knotts’s 33 games played in high school, he secured 2,370 receiving yards and averaged 16.5 yards per catch.
Landing Knotts would add another consistent wide receiver to the Bulldogs’ offense. The athleticism that Knotts possesses is evident from his multi-sport background. He participates in both basketball and track on top of being a highly touted football recruit.