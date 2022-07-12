July is one of the most crucial months in recruiting for every school across the nation, especially for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Landen Thomas
Tight end coach Todd Hartley has been putting in work the past couple of years when recruiting the nation's top tight ends. Over the years, he has brought in players like Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Oscar Delp. Now coach Hartley has gained a commitment from the No. 1 ranked tight end and the No.27 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247 sports.
Landen Thomas is a five-star tight end from Colquitt County High School, a Georgia high school powerhouse located in Moultrie, Georgia. Thomas is one of two commits in Georgia's 2024 recruiting class. As a freshman he played in the slot but moved to tight end last year.
Thomas racked up 516 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 catches as a sophomore and looks to become more of a nightmare for defenses in his junior season. He also earned first-team 1-7A honors as a sophomore. Thomas stands at 6 feet and 4 inches and weighs 230 pounds.
"He is a creative route runner that knows how to mix gears and find green grass," said Andrew Ivins when talking about Thomas converting from receiver to tight end. [Thomas] is "competitive after the catch and will use a nice burst to pull away from defenders."
Ny Carr
Wide Receiver coach Bryan McClendon has been trying to recruit top-notch receivers since becoming the wide receivers coach in the 2022-2023 offseason, and he did just that.
Ny Carr is a four-star wide receiver from Moultrie, Georgia. He attends Colquitt County High School. He is the teammate of Thomas who committed days after Carr committed to play for the Bulldogs. He is the No.53 ranked player and the No.7 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247 sports.
Carr piled up 856 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 40 passes as a sophomore. Colquitt County finished 8-3 in the 7A classification, which is the Georgia High School Association's highest classification.
Carr also participates in the field part of track and field. He competes in the High Jump event, and his personal record is clearing 5 feet and 10 inches as a sophomore.
Carr head coach Sean Calhoun spoke to Dawgnation.com and said Carr has a "tremendous work ethic" and "unreal ball skills and unreal speed. If he continues to develop, he can be a Sunday guy."
Carr is the second commitment for the Bulldogs in their 2024 recruiting class.
Raylen Wilson
Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebacker coach Glenn Schumann continues to prove that he is one of the best recruiters for the linebacker position.
Raylen Wilson, a former Michigan commit, committed to play for the Bulldogs on July 10. Wilson was crystal balled to commit to Georgia on June 28 by Steve Wiltfong, 247 sports Director of Football Recruiting.
Wilson plays at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is the No.5 ranked linebacker and No.72 player overall in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247 sports. Wilson stands 6 feet and 2 inches and weighs 213 pounds.
Wilson has a "great change of direction for someone his size," says Chris Singletary, a national recruiting expert. Singletary also said, "Wilson is an instinctive player that plays downhill with good read and react ability, he doesn't just run into the play and give himself up. He keeps gap integrity to be able to make plays."
Wilson racked up 113 tackles and five sacks in his 12 game junior season. He also was a punt returner and kick returner in certain game situations. He was named the Tallahassee Democrat All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year.
He is the son of Robert Wilson, who played receiver for Florida A&M and later for the New Orleans Saints in the early 2000s.
"I want to make sure the college I go to feels like a second home, and the love should feel genuine," Wilson spoke to DawgNation.com when discussing what he is looking for in a college.
With Wilson's commitment, this makes 13 commitments for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs are now the No.7 overall ranked team in the 2023 recruiting class. But according to Georgia's Director of Recruiting Relation, David Cooper, the Bulldogs aren't done yet this month.