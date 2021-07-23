This week in recruiting, Georgia has improved in the national rankings and is now ranked sixth. The Bulldogs have improved in their national rankings, but they have dropped from second to third in the SEC rankings.
The Bulldogs have now secured 12 hard commits. Branson Robinson, a four-star running back out of Mississippi, officially committed to Georgia as of 3 p.m. July 22. Robinson has imposing size for his position and his high school film shows a powerful, aggressive runner.
Another player Georgia showed interest in announced his commitment Thursday as well. Dani Dennis-Sutton, a four-star defensive lineman, had been considering Georgia, Alabama and Penn State. He announced at 5 p.m. on July 22, that he will be committing to Penn State.
As teams are gearing up for the fast-approaching 2021 season, here is a look at potential players Georgia hopes to land for the 2022 recruiting class.
Enai White, edge (Philadelphia, PA)
White is a four-star edge out of Pennsylvania. He is ranked as the 36th recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida and 40 other schools.
247Sports does not have a crystal ball prediction for White, but he is warm to Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M.
National recruiting analyst Brian Dohn emphasizes White’s athleticism in his evaluation of the defender. Dohn lists White’s length, frame and burst as “elite” and loves the raw physical tools White has to offer.
Technique is the main question Dohn has as far as White’s ability to transition as a pass rusher to the college game, but if White lands on a team with a strong coaching staff and refines his technique, he projects as a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lineman.
Christen Miller, defensive lineman (Ellenwood, GA)
Miller is a four-star defensive lineman out of Georgia. He is ranked as the 119th recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, USC, Ohio State and 22 other schools.
247Sports does not have a firm crystal ball prediction of where Miller will land. The prediction is split between Georgia and USC, 75% to USC and 25% to Georgia.
Miller is a relentless defensive lineman. Another effective pass-rusher, Miller shows great ability in shedding blocks and getting after opposing quarterbacks. He quickly scans the offense, locates the ball and attacks. Landing Miller would add another aggressive player to an already stout defense.
Samuel Mbake, wide receiver (Kennesaw, GA)
Mbake is a four-star wide receiver out of Georgia. He is ranked as the 288th recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Florida, LSU and 24 other schools.
247Sports does not have a crystal ball prediction for Mbake, but he is warm to Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss.
Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins describes Mbake as a dependable athlete with reliable hands. Ivins believes that Mbake is constantly looking to make his way up the field.
Ivins sees versatility to Mbake’s game in his ability to line up on the outside or as a big slot receiver. Mbake is a well-rounded, consistent wide receiver and would fit in nicely as a future weapon for Georgia’s offense.