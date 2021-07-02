All rankings are accredited to 247Sports.
Georgia has dropped this week in the national recruiting rankings to fifth with 11 hard commits. JaCorey Thomas is on the list of hard commits joining the Bulldog’s 2022 class.
Thomas is a four-star athlete out of Orlando, Florida. He announced his commitment on June 25. In high school, he played at both the wide receiver and strong safety positions. In Thomas’s sophomore and junior years of high school, he possessed 1,368 all-purpose yards, including 363 kickoff return yards his junior year.
As we move closer to football season, here are a few recruits Georgia hopes to secure for the 2022 season.
Keon Sabb, safety (Bradenton, FL)
Sabb is a five-star safety out of Florida. He is the No. 22 ranked recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Clemson and 31 other schools.
The 247Sports’ crystal ball predicts that Sabb will join Travis Shaw and commit to Clemson.
In Sabb’s first two years of high school, he secured 1,451 total all-purpose yards, including 660 total receiving yards. He has experience playing several positions, including cornerback, free safety and strong safety.
Sabb is a utility player. Both offensively and defensively, Sabb is a player who will get after the ball no matter if it is a pass 5 feet above his head or a receiver rushing the ball back from kickoff. He is a threat to both the offense and defense because he is extremely aggressive on the field.
Kamari Wilson, safety (Fort Pierce, FL)
Wilson is a five-star safety out of Florida. He and Sabb both attended IMG Academy. He is ranked No. 24 in the nation with offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida and 31 other schools.
247Sports’ crystal ball predictions believe that Wilson will join the Bulldogs in 2022.
Wilson doesn’t watch the quarterback alone but keeps his eyes on every piece of the offense. He is an aggressive player and one that will attack when he sees an opportunity. Wilson watches for weaknesses in the offense and does not hesitate to take action.
Kojo Antwi, wide receiver (Suwanee, GA)
Antwi is a four-star wide receiver out of Georgia. He is ranked as the 115th recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama and 31 other schools.
There is no unanimous vote for where Antwi will commit, but Georgia is seemingly the lead dog, according to 247Sports. He will announce on July 5 where he is committing.
Between his sophomore and junior seasons in high school, Antwi obtained 1,474 total receiving yards. In 20 games played between his sophomore and junior seasons, he scored 90 total points off touchdowns.
Antwi is able to read both the quarterback and the defense. Once he secures the ball from the quarterback, he can read up the field to see where possible gaps will form and take advantage of it. He will be a threat on any team’s offense with his speed, quick reflexes and defensive reads.