With fall camp around the corner, the Bulldogs are currently ranked No.3 in team rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle after landing two commitments over the weekend.
Kelton Smith
Regarding recruiting from the “Peach State,” the Bulldogs have had great success since Kirby Smart became the head coach in 2015.
Georgia has landed four-star interior offensive lineman Kelton Smith out of Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia. Smith is ranked as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the country, and the No.20 ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to 247sports.
The main recruiter for Smith was running back coach Dell McGee, who is from the city of Columbus.
Smith stands at 6 feet and 5 inches and weighs 300 pounds. He has experience as both guard and tackle, which could be a plus for Georgia in the future. He led the Carver Tigers to a 12-2 record while competing in Georgia AAAA classification and a spot in the AAAA state championship.
Smith also participates in the shot put and discus events in track and field. As a sophomore, he came in second place in the Georgia AAAA state track and field championships in the shot put event, where he threw for 53 feet and 8 inches.
“Every time I go there, I feel like I am at home,” Smith said when speaking to Dawgnation.com about Georgia. “I got some family and some famous people there I grew up playing football with my whole life there.”
With Smith’s commitment, the Bulldogs hope to continue a strong recruiting trial for the 2023 class in the state of Georgia.
William Fowles
In the 2023 recruiting cycle, Smart and staff always look to add to the wide receiver room every chance they get. William Fowles is a four-star wide receiver from Hialeah, Florida, and he attends Dade Christian School.
Fowles is currently the No.47 ranked wide receiver in the nation and the No.68 player in the “Sunshine State,” according to 247sports. He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches and weighs 195 pounds.
As a junior, he caught 47 passes for 1100 yards and 19 touchdowns for Dade Christian School. His team went 6-4 in Florida’s 2A classification. His career high in a game came against Opa Locka Monsignor Pace when he caught seven passes (career high) and 204 yards. When he is not playing football, Fowles also runs track for his school.
Fowles released his top six schools on June 3, including Texas A&M, Georgia, Maryland, Florida State, Miami and Ole Miss. He is an Under Armour All-American and plans to play in the 2023 game.
Fowles is a speedster with size that runs a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. He is also a big play waiting to happen, so being at Georgia could help lessen the burden of future quarterbacks like Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.