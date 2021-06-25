All rankings are accredited to 247Sports.
So far in 2021, Georgia has six hard commits: Jordan James, De’Nylon Morrissette, Malaki Starks, Gunner Stockton, Brett Thorson and Jalon Walker.
The Bulldogs have the fourth-ranked recruiting class with 10 hard commits. The Bulldogs hard commits consist of one five-star, eight four-stars and one three-star.
The recruitment process is ever-changing and can be hard to predict, as seen with the loss of Bear Alexander. Here is a look into a few of the players that Georgia hopes to add to their 2022 roster.
Travis Shaw, defensive lineman (Greensboro, NC)
Shaw is a five star defensive lineman out of North Carolina. He is ranked as the ninth recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Arizona State and 22 other schools.
247Sports' crystal ball prediction for Shaw says that he will commit to Clemson.
In Shaw’s three years of high school he has 17 sacks and 240 total tackles. At 6’5 and 310 pounds, Shaw has prototypical size for a Georgia defensive tackle.
Shaw is a defensive player that is a massive threat on the field. He is a constant threat that quarterbacks will have to watch out for on every play. He is especially effective against the run but can penetrate on the inside to make quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket as well.
Shemar Stewart, defensive lineman (Opa Locka, FL)
Stewart is a five-star defensive lineman out of Florida. He is ranked as the 7th recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU and 28 other schools.
247Sports' crystal ball prediction for Stewart is that he will commit to Miami.
In his sophomore year of high school, Stewart had 15 sacks, so he would fill more of a pass-rushing role than Shaw would provide. At 6’5, 260 pounds, Stewart would likely need to bulk up a bit to fit with the Bulldogs as a defensive tackle. Georgia could use Stewart on the edge if they see his size as a better fit for that role.
Stewart is another player that could seriously wreck many teams’ offensive game plans. Like Shaw, he is a player that teams will want to make sure is accounted for at all times because he presents a huge challenge for any offensive line.
Jeremiah Alexander, defensive end (Alabaster, AL)
Alexander is a five-star defensive end out of Alabama. He is ranked as the 16th recruit in the nation and the top edge defender, with offers from Georgia, UCF, Alabama, Clemson, USC and 16 other schools.
247Sports' crystal ball predictions believes that he will look to stay in his home state, committing to Alabama.
Over the 39 games of his high school career, he has 24 sacks along with 309 total tackles.
Georgia has all three of these defensive weapons on their radar. If Georgia were to land any of Shaw, Stewart or Alexander, the defense would be adding a defender with immense potential to an already ultra-talented group. Each player excels at filling the gaps and being able to find the right path to the quarterback as pass-rushers.