All rankings are accredited to 247Sports.
Bear Alexander, the five-star defensive tackle out of Texas, recently announced that he will be decommitting from Georgia and reopening his recruitment. He posted his statement on Twitter on June 7, announcing that while he is decommitting from Georgia, he is thankful for the support.
Along with Alexander there are two other decommits from Georgia, three-star Donovan Westmoreland and five-star Deyon Bouie.
This seemed to put a dark cloud over recruitment, but Georgia has some exciting players on their radar for the future, as well as a talented roster as far as 2021 is concerned.
According to 247Sports, Georgia has landed 10 hard commits with one five-star, eight four-stars and one three-star.
There are several players that have not committed to Georgia yet, but the Bulldogs hope to see them on the 2022 roster.
Walter Nolen, defensive lineman (Cordova, Tennessee)
Nolen is a five-star defensive lineman out of Tennessee. He is ranked as the second best recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Nolen has offers from some of the top programs in the nation including Georgia, Florida, LSU and Alabama.
An evaluation by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks paints an impressive picture of the player Nolen could be. Brooks emphasizes Nolen's physicality, his high motor and a rare mix of power and quickness for a player of his size.
Nolen is an aggressive defensive player at the point of attack, and landing him after the loss of Alexander would be a major addition for the Bulldogs.
He recently visited Georgia on June 10 and is continuing his search. He will be visiting Michigan on June 18 and LSU on June 25.
Branson Robinson, running back (Madison, Mississippi)
Robinson is a four-star running back out of Mississippi. He is ranked as the 123rd recruit in the nation. Like Nolen, Robinson also has offers from Georgia, LSU and Alabama.
It's evident when watching Robinson's tape that he can read the field effectively. He is able to secure the football from the quarterback, read where the defense is bunched up and find the hole in the defensive line to get to the second level of the defense. Between his freshman and junior seasons in high school he has piled up a total of 2,226 rushing yards.
He visited Georgia on June 4, and he has continued to visit other schools. On June 25, he will be visiting Tennessee.
Oscar Delp, tight end (Cumming, Georgia)
Delp is a four-star tight end out of Georgia. He ranks 80th in the nation. He has offers from Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and 29 other schools.
According to 247Sports, Delp clocked a time of 4.66 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the national combine, a very solid time for a tight end. He also added a vertical leap of 25.50 inches to his combine performance.
With Delp’s height, quickness and ball-handling, he will be a triple threat and an essential piece to any offense.
Delp visited Georgia on June 4 and will continue taking visits to other schools as he makes a decision on where to continue his football career as well as his academic studies. He has already visited Florida and Alabama this month and will have three more visits in June, including stops at Michigan and South Carolina.