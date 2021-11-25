As high school recruits continue to make decisions about their next step in athletics, many players across different sports are electing to play in Athens. The Red & Black has complied of list of players who have committed to Georgia:
Baseball
Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin announced nine players will become Bulldogs as a part of the 2023 recruiting class on Monday. Out of the nine players, there are four pitchers, three infielders and two outfielders. All nine of the future Georgia players come from the state of Georgia.
The Bulldogs will add one left handed pitcher and three right handed pitchers to the staff from this class. Jarvis Evans, out of Buford, is the lone lefty of the group. Leighton Finley, from Richmond Hill, Blake Gillespie out of Lula and Matthew Hoskins from Duluth round out the additions to the pitching staff.
In the infield the Bulldogs bring in Tanner Knowles from Perry, Jonathan Little out of Tyrone and Josh Tate, who is from Peachtree City.
Rounding out the 2023 class are outfielders Justin Thomas and Luke Boykin. Thomas comes from Savannah while Boykin is from Jesup.
The Bulldogs will try to improve on the 31-25 record from last season when they take the field this spring. Georgia baseball opens its season on Feb. 18 when it hosts Alabny in a three-game series. - Jake Jennings
Volleyball
The Georgia volleyball team will be showcasing three new members at the start of the 2022 season after head coach Tom Black announced the addition of the three recruits.
The trio consists of opposite Tori Harper, libero/outside hitter Ana Julia Bleeker and outside hitter Estelle Haugen.
Bleeker is a 5-foot-9 libero/outside hitter from Windermere High School where she was a four-year varsity starter for the Wolverines. During her time there, she tallied 80 wins with the Wolverines including three district championships and a playoff run where WHS finished runner-up in the 7A volleyball state championship.
Harper was named the Nevada Gatorade and USA Today player of the year in her junior season with the Miners where they won the first of two back-to-back regional championships in 2020 and 2021.
To finish out the trio of new Bulldogs, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Southwest Christian High School, Haugen joins her fellow recruits for the 2022 Georgia volleyball season. Haugen was named to three all-state and all-conference teams as well as the all-tournament team this season. She was named conference MVP her junior season and after a strong senior year, Haugen was invited to be on the USA training team.
With these three new additions, Black will now have 15 out of 20 players who are from other states such as Indiana, California, Texas and others. - Wade Cheek