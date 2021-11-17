Nov. 10 marked the first day of the regular 2021-22 signing period for non-football and basketball recruits from the class of 2021. It was also the first day of basketball's early signing period. The Red & Black has compiled a list of athletes who have signed with Georgia.
Women’s basketball
Head coach Joni Taylor announced the signings of Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles to join Tineya Hylton. Barker is the No. 3 overall player in the country according to ESPN. She currently plays at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.
Bowles plays at Woodward Academy and is from Lithonia, Georgia. She is a four-star recruit and the No. 37 player in the country, according to ESPN.
Hylton is from Brampton, Ontario, and went to Royal Crown Academic School. She later traveled to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee to train before later going back to her hometown in Canada. - Drew Hubbard
Gymnastics
Georgia gymnastics has announced three new signees in the 2022 class. The athletes include Naya Howard, Jacquelyn Moran and Ariel Posen.
Howard trained at Ocean Tumblers. She was a National Bar Champion in 2018 and was second on the beam at the 2021 nationals. She was also a national team member, a USAG national qualifier and a Region 7 All-Star team member.
Moran trained at San Mateo Gymnastics. She was the state all-around champion and the Bars National Champion in 2019.
Posen trained at Arena Gymnastics and she is a 10-time State Champion and an eight-time Regional Champion. She was also a Junior Olympics National Level 10 Floor Champion. - McGregor Rowland
Soccer
Six freshmen will join the Georgia soccer team in 2022 as the program searches for a new head coach following the departure of Billy Lesesne.
Midfielder and Forward Cate Hardin, goalkeeper Kenzie Solomon and forward Millie Filson are from Georgia, while forward Emilie Cook and midfielder Sutton Webb are coming to Georgia from North Carolina. Jada Gibson is the only defender and California representative among the signees.
Cook, who is originally from England, competed in the North Carolina Courage GDA/ECNL program for five years before joining Georgia. Gibson was poised to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the 2020 Concacaf championships before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the competition to be cancelled. Solomon, the lone goalkeeper signee, and Hardin both played for Concorde Fire’s ECNL team in Atlanta. - Kyle Soto
Softball
Georgia softball head coach Tony Baldwin announced the signing of five future Bulldogs who signed their national letter of intent.
The class includes infielders Tyler Ellison, Jaydyn Goodwin and right-handed pitcher Destin Howard. Baldwin will have two more options at catcher with Marisa Miller and infielder/catcher Lauren Burnett.
Four of the five players come from Georgia, while Goodwin is from Paris, Kentucky. Howard, Goodwin and Ellison all played in the Mojo softball organization. - Michael Doti
Equestrian
Head coach Meghan Boenig announced 12 new recruits are being welcomed to the 2022-23 equestrian team.
From the 12 who have signed, two are Georgia natives. Kinsey Cooper from Montrose is a western rider and Ella Duffy from Marietta is a jumping seat rider.
The other 10 have signed from places ranging from New Jersey to Arizona. The western riders from out of state are Alyvia Dixon, Quinn Eisenfield, Shelby Lynch, Kendall McClintock and Raegan Shepard.
For jumping seat riders the out of state recruits include Maggie Bresch, Tessa Brown, Isabella David, Aphrodite Papandreou and Hailey Royce. - Marion Kronauge