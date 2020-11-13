Nov. 11 marked the first day of the regular 2020-21 signing period for non-football and basketball recruits from the class of 2021. Wednesday was also the first day of basketball's early signing period. The Red & Black has compiled a list of athletes who have signed with Georgia.
Softball
Head coach Lu Harris-Champer signed five recruits from Georgia for the 2021 season.
Rebecca Muh (Peachtree City), Kylie Macy (Grayson), and Sydney Osada (Woodstock) were recruited as pitchers. According to Extra Inning Softball, Macy is ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit and the No. 10 pitcher in her class.
Lyndi Rae Davis (Calhoun), a catcher and first baseman, is No. 8 among catchers in the class of 2021 and the No. 16 recruit in the country.
Faith Barth (Dacula) played second base, third base and shortstop in high school, but recruiting coordinator Tony Baldwin believes she could play in the outfield as well. — Savannah Daly
Swimming and diving
Georgia swimming and diving began individually announcing their 26 newest recruits from the class of 2021 via social media yesterday.
Ten recruits are Georgia natives. Those include Mitchell Norton, Arie Voloschin, Ryan Wylie, TJ Pittenger, Sam Parker, Peter Sacca, Nolan Lewis, Hailey Galbraith, Jackson Bates and Ava Kennedy.
Another thirteen recruits are coming to Georgia from all over the country, including states as far west as Oregon for recruit Lily Gardner and as far north as Pennsylvania for recruits Mia Abruzzo and Zach Kohm.
The rest of the out of state recruits include Eboni McCarty from Alabama, Mary Martin from Iowa, Brennan Cheney of California, Keegan Streett from Indiana, Hailey Hicks from North Carolina, Reese Branzell from Florida, Rachel Stege from Illinois, Briana Roberson from Texas Elsa Fretz from Indiana and Rhett Hopkins from Maryland.
The remaining three athletes are international recruits, Duné Coetzee and Henré Louw from South Africa and Angharad Evans from England. — Sarah Detwiler
Soccer
Georgia soccer announced the signing of 13 new players to its incoming class. Soccer head coach Billy Lesesne is adding one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, three forwards and three players who can play both midfielder and defender to the roster.
Out of the 13 signees, seven players are from Georgia. Midfielder and defender Morgan Hart and defender Jessie Dunn are both coming to Athens from the Charlotte Soccer Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina. Forward Becca Womer and defender Mia Parkhurst are joining the Bulldogs from California.
Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley is the lone Florida native in the class. Midfielder Isabella Muzzolini joins Georgia from Vancouver, Canada, after being selected in multiple Canadian national team youth camps and spending time in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ youth organization. — Drew Hubbard
Women's golf
Head coach Josh Brewer announced Wednesday that Winston native LoraLie Cowart signed a letter-of-intent to compete with Georgia.
She is ranked No. 20 nationally in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association rankings after three top five and two top 20 finishes in five AJGA events this year. — Katherine Lewis
Men's tennis
Head coach manny Diaz signed Seattle, Washington, native Thomas Paulsell on Thursday. Paulsell is ranked No. 3 on the US Tennis Association's under-18 list and is the No. 5 recruit in the country, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. — William Newlin
Track and field
Georgia track and field signed on eight new athletes to its team today, including five international students.
Georgia signed three new pole vaulters in Grant Briscoe and Payton Phillips from Carrollton and Nikolai Van Huyssteen from Paarl, South Africa.
Georgia also signed three new high jumpers in Styliana Ioannidou from Limassol, Cyprus, Elena Kulichenko from Odintsovo, Russia, and Bára Sajdoková from Bystrice Nad Olsi, Czech Republic.
Georgia also signed triple jumper Grigoris Nikolaou from Limassol, Cyprus, and Bryce McCray from Richmond, Texas, who runs the 400 meter hurdles. —McGregor Rowland
Equestrian
Georgia equestrian signed 13 riders to the 2021 class. Only two of the 13 recruits, Allie Ann Wheeler and Austin Layer, come from the state of Georgia and are both western riders. Jillian Stopperich, Jada Mark, Isabella Hehr, Jordan Davis and Jax Bound round out the remaining western riders.
The six jumping seat riders include Sophia Ahearn, Melissa Foster, Jessica Guginsky, Kalli Meagher, Maeve O’Donovan and Catalina Peralta. — De Turner
Gymnastics
The University of Georgia gymnastics team adds two new 2021 signings to cap off 2020. The new GymDogs Sarah Cohen and Maeve Hahn will both be moving to Athens from out of state.
Cohen, from Olney, Maryland, trained at Hills Gymnastics in her home state previously. She was named Maryland floor and bars State Champion in 2019 on top of being the all-around, beam, and floor champion in 2018. She is also known for representing the Junior Olympic team in 2018 and 2019.
Hahn is from Lake Wylie, South Carolina. During her high school career she trained at First in Flight Gymnastics. As a level 10 gymnast, Hahn was named State champion while also representing her region in the 2019 Junior Olympic National Championships. — Jake Jennings
Women's basketball
Georgia women’s basketball signed its first three prospects of the 2021 class to highlight the beginning of the early signing period on Nov. 11. Reigan Richardson, Kimora Jenkins and Alina Sendar are among the three that will join head coach Joni Taylor and the Bulldogs next year.
Richardson, the No. 15 overall guard out of Huntersville, North Carolina, was named the 2020 Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association Player of the Year for her stellar performance at Cannon High School. Averaging 22.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists per game, the four-star guard led the Cannon Cougars to the Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A semifinals. Richardson was also named to the Associated Press' 2020 All-State Team.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-1 Long Island, New York, native, was Millbrook High School’s lead scorer with 792 points in just two seasons. Averaging 20.0 points, 4 assists and 5.3 rebounds, Jenkins led her team to its first-ever NEPSAC tournament appearance.
All the way from Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sendar brings her toughness and defending skills from the U16 Netherlands National Team. Sendar plays at Orange Lions Academy in Amsterdam and has competed with the National Team in the European Championship since 2018. — Alyssa Beebe
Commented