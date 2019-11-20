The regular signing period for NCAA sports other than football began on Nov. 13. The basketball early signing period ended on Nov. 20 while the rest of the sports can sign athletes until Aug. 1, 2020. Here is a look at where the 2020 classes for Georgia sports stand as of Nov. 20.

Softball

Head coach Lu Harris-Champer added 10 new recruits. The Bulldogs’ incoming class ranks fourth in the nation, according to Extra Innings Softball.

Four of the recruits — Cayla Bishop, Aniyah Black, Sydney Chambley and Madison Kerpics — are from the state of Georgia. Bishop and Black were both recruited as infielders and are in Extra Inning Softball’s Elite 100 list. Chambley was recruited as an outfielder and first baseman and Kerpics as a pitcher.

Georgia also added pitchers Britton Rogers (Cypress, Texas) and Riley Orcutt (Newport Beach, California). Apopka, Florida, native Payden Bordeau could be the future batterymate of Rogers and Orcutt as the Bulldogs’ lone catcher in the class of 2020.

Jayda Kearney from Columbus, New Jersey, and Hayley Eaton from Belleair, Florida, both join the Bulldogs as outfielders. Infielder Ellie Armistead, who is unrelated to current outfielder Tyler Armistead, is joining Georgia’s recruiting class from Matthews, Virginia. — Drew Hubbard

Gymnastics

The Georgia gymnastics team announced the addition of three players for the 2020 signing class. All three of the new Bulldogs — Nhyla Bryant, Katie Finnegan, and Victoria Nguyen — will be coming from out-of-state.

Bryant has spent her previous time training in her hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Raleigh School of Gymnastics. Her accolades include coming in ninth at the 2019 Junior Olympic Nationals, as well as a 2018 Level 10 N.C. State Qualifier with numerous Top 10 finishes throughout her career.

From Kings Park, New York, Finnegan will join Georgia after training with APEX Athletics. She is a five-time New York state champion and two-time Region 6 champion. Finnegan also placed top seven or better at nationals two years in a row, including her third-place finish on bars at nationals in 2018.

Nguyen, the third signee, comes from Houston, Texas. She recently trained at Everest Gymnastics in North Carolina and finished second in 2017 in the all-around, representing Team USA in the London World Cup. In 2019, she finished sixth on vault during the American Classic in Salt Lake City. — Austin Roper

Equestrian

Georgia equestrian inked 15 riders to letters of intent to compete beginning in the 2020-21 year. Among the 15 riders, seven of them compete western and the other eight in jumping seat. The western riders include Leah Anderson, Haley Freeman, Ally Jones, Harper Lawson, Hannah Jane Lucas, Sophie Lucas and Addison Taylor. The jumping seat riders include Nora Andrews, Ella Bostwick, Emma Reichow, Lielle Rhodes, Hannah Smith, Isabelle Song, Jennifer Staniloff and Jordan Toering.

“We are absolutely thrilled with our 2020 incoming class of signees,” Boenig said. “From top finishes in Big Equitation Finals and World Championships to 4.0 GPAs to leaders in service, I believe this class will have a big impact on our success from the moment they step on campus in the fall.” — Alyssa Beebe

Swimming and Diving

Georgia swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle signed seven recruits to the class of 2020. Of the six swimmers, Luca Urlando of Sacramento, California, and Jake Magahey of Dacula, Georgia, rank in the top five of this year’s recruiting class, according to SwimSwam.

Urlando and fellow signee Maxine Parker (New Canaan, Connecticut) were selected to the 2019-20 USA Swimming National Team roster. Connor Haigh (Kennesaw, Georgia), Sloan Reinstein (Palo Alto, California) and Tommy-Lee Camblong, who will be the Bulldogs’ first French swimmer since Olympian Sebastien Rouault, round out the swimming class.

Meghan Wenzel (Lansdale, Pennsylvania) was the only diver to sign with the Bulldogs. — William Newlin

Men’s basketball

At least four new players will be joining the men’s basketball team next season. In-state high school prospects Kadarius “K.D.” Johnson and Josh Taylor signed their letters of intent to play for Georgia along with Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks, current teammates at Eastern Florida State college.

Barring unexpected turnover, Johnson, Taylor, Ned and Starks will likely replace the roster spots of graduate transfer Donnell Gresham Jr., seniors Jordan Harris and Tyree Crump and freshman Anthony Edwards, who will likely leave for the NBA. — Tori Heck

Women’s basketball

The women’s basketball team signed two of espnW’s top-25 recruits. The Lady Bulldogs will be joined by guard Sarah Ashlee Baker and forward Zoesha Smith next year, who will fill the roster spots left by current seniors Ari Henderson and Stephanie Paul. — Sydney Kohne

Soccer

The soccer team officially signed seven players on Nov. 14. The signees will join a team that will consist of nine sophomores, eleven juniors and eleven seniors.

Of the seven fresh faces, one athlete who stands out is Alexis Parker of Westmont, Illinois. She advanced to the Final Four of the 3A State Finals and was named All Conference Soccer Player for West Suburban Conference. Parker, who also played basketball and golf, traveled overseas to play soccer for the Youth World Cup in Sweden, the San Marino Cup in Italy, and the Dana Cup in Denmark.

The remaining players of Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne’s 2020 recruiting class include Madison Haugen (Cumming), Megan O’Neal (Dallas, Texas), Tori Penn (Atlanta), Taylor Rish (Alpharetta), Sydney Stephens (Waterloo, Illinois), and Lauren Swoopes (Snellville).

In 2019, the Bulldogs (8-7-4, 4-3-3 SEC) advanced to the quarterfinals but did not advance to the SEC tournament. — Jasmina Charania

Track and field

The track and field team signed five athletes. The signing class currently includes John Franco, a highly-rated pole vaulter from Richboro, Pennsylvania, and runners Zachary Roe (Atlanta, Georgia), Morgan Vaden (Atlanta, Georgia), Grace Ellsworth (Marietta, Georgia) and Gracie O’Neal (Rock Spring, Georgia). — Jake Jennings

Women’s tennis

On Nov. 18, The Georgia women’s tennis program announced the signing of Ariana Arseneault, a highly touted Canadian recruit ranked No. 669 in the world in doubles.

Arseneault had an impressive summer, posting several wins against professional talent. In her first three singles tournaments of July, she collected three wins over world-ranked opponents. She then competed in an ITF 80K tournament in Granby, Quebec, where two wins in the qualifying matches earned her a spot in the main draw. She proceeded to defeat Rebecca Marino, fellow Canadian ranked No. 172 in the world, before falling in the round of 16.

In August, Arseneault was able to advance to the quarterfinal round of the ITF J1 in Repentigny Canada, where she defeated Natsumi Kawaguchi, currently ranked No. 7 in the world among ITF Juniors. It’s also worth noting that she was able to compete in the qualifying rounds of the Rogers Open, a Tier 1 WTA event hosting many of the world’s top players.

Arseneault formerly trained at the National Centre in Toronto before making the switch to her current coach, Mike Hall at ACE Tennis in Burlington, Ontario. Next fall she’ll make an even more drastic change when she moves south to Athens and begins her career as a Bulldog. — Larry Meisner

Women’s golf

Here are two names to know: Isabella “Isi” Holpfer and Candice Mahe.

The Georgia women’s golf team signed Holpfer and Mahe on Nov. 13. Holpfer is ranked No. 40 in the world with Mahe coming in at No. 41, according to the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Just two weekends ago, Mahe won gold and silver medals at the Spirit International Amateur Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Texas. She helped France to secure a 37-under score in the tournament to win the title and have a 21-under to finish second in the women’s field.

“Candice [Mahe] is truly a competitor,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “A lot of that comes from representing France multiple times and wanting to win as a team. … She’s really close to [current Georgia golfers] Caterina (Don) and Célesete (Dao). They really convinced me to recruit her harder, and I’m sure glad they did.”

Mahe, a native of Gourin, France, won't wait until the fall to start her collegiate career, instead joining the team in January 2020 as a mid-year enrollee. Holpfer, who is from Vienna, Austria, will start her collegiate career next fall.

Holpfer has 28 top-10 finishes in 82 events since 2014. Holpfer was first noticed in the golf world when she became the youngest to ever win the Austrian Match Play Championship in 2014. She has since won the 2015 Irish Women’s Amateur, the 2018 Slovenian Amateur and the 2018 English Women’s Amateur. — Jessica Thornton

Men’s golf

Parker Rostowsky and JT Herman officially signed on Nov. 15, according to the team’s social media accounts. Rostowsky, a Kennesaw native, is the brother of Mitchell — a member of Georgia’s club golf team and a former kicker on the Bulldogs’ football team — and Kennesaw State golfer Conner Rostowsky. Herman is a native of Hilton Head, South Carolina. — Henry Queen