Georgia gymnastics head coach Courtney Kupets Carter is bringing in eight newcomers to the team after an underwhelming 7-16 season. The Bulldogs will look to have their first winning season since 2019.
Incoming Freshmen
Zora Morgan
A native of Atlanta, Zora Morgan trained at Orlando Metro Gymnastics. In the 2021 season, Morgan placed second in Bars and Beams at the Florida State competition. She followed up on her 2021 season by qualifying for Nationals as a Bars Specialist and was named the 2022 Florida Beam State Champion.
"Since I was born and raised in Georgia, UGA has always been home to me," Morgan said. "I've wanted to go to the University of Georgia since I went to my first gymnastics camp there when I was six years old, where I won the Dancing Diva Award. The familiarity and feeling of home is why I chose the University of Georgia."
Kelsey Lee
After training at Lakewood Ranch Gymnastics, Kelsey Lee brings her talents to Georgia.
Lee qualified for the Secret Classic in 2016, and was also the Bars State Champion in the state of Florida in 2017 and 2019 while qualifying for Nationals in 2018.
"Ever since I went to my first UGA summer camp six years ago I knew this is where I wanted to be," Lee said. "With UGA being my dream school ever since I was little, I was always drawn to the team atmosphere, amazing college spirit, and the beautiful campus."
Jaydah Battle
A four-star recruit from Hampton, Virginia, Jaydah Battle was a level 10 gymnast competing for World Class Virginia. In 2023, she put up a rating of 9.900 in Vault while putting up a score of 9.800 in Beams.
In the 2021 season, Battle qualified for the Level 10 National Championship where she placed first on beam and second on vault. Battle returned to the 2022 National Championship where she would go on to place second on beam and third on vault.
Heather Parker
Heather Parker, another four-star recruit, was the state all-around and vault champion in 2022, and the 2021 state all-around and floor champion.
The Rockvale, Tennessee native received her training from E.T.C. Gymnastics.
"Once I stepped foot on campus, I knew this is where I wanted to be," Parker said. "The team and staff were so welcoming, and I couldn't imagine going anywhere else."
Lily Smith
Lily Smith, a native of Limerick, Pennsylvania, had a very impressive 2022 season before committing to the Bulldogs.
Training at Sylvia’s Gymnastics, Smith became a Pennsylvania State Champion for five years in a row and the National Champion on bars, floor, and all-around in the 2022 season. Prior to the 2022 season, she placed second on beam, floor, and all-around during the 2021 season. Smith was the Regional Champion on bars, beam, floor, and all-around in 2021.
Holly Snyder
Holly Snyder joins Smith as the second five-star recruit of the class.
The Maryland product trained at Docksiders Gymnastics where she became a three-time National Qualifier and a four-time Maryland State Champion. Snyder has also been recognized by her gym as she won the Hardest Worker Award in 2021 and 2022 while holding the Level 19 All-Around Score Club Record of 38.95, which she set in 2022.
"This school has bonded so many people together creating such a huge and spirited community, that I have so many connections circling back to UGA,” Snyder said. “I knew from the start that I was meant to go here."
Ady Wahl
Ady Wahl, the third four-star recruit of the class, is a Zanesville, Ohio native a three-time national qualifier. Wahl is also a state champion in 2021.
This past season, Wahl was the regional vault, bar, floor and all-around champion and qualified for the Nastia Liukin Cup.
"Ady is a strong athlete on all four events, especially vault and floor," Kupets Carter said. "She is a tremendous addition to an already impressive class of gymnasts that we can't wait to get on campus."
Incoming Transfer
Ashlyn LaClair
A graduate transfer from Kentucky, Ashlyn LaClair will look to use her experience and leadership to help Georgia get back to its winning ways.
LaClair, competing in floor three times and vault seven times, had one of her best seasons in 2022 for the Wildcats as she set a career-high scoring a 9.825 on vault against Missouri and at Ohio State.
"When deciding where to take my fifth year, my heart kept coming back to the University of Georgia," LaClair said. "UGA has a one-of-a-kind athletic and academic reputation, giving me the opportunity to start my graduate education while competing at the highest level.”