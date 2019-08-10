The Georgia women’s soccer team got its first taste of competition for the 2019 season on Saturday as it geared up in both red and black kits for an intrasquad scrimmage at Turner Soccer Complex.
After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the Red and Black teams faced off in a penalty kick shootout to decide the winner, where the Black team edged out the Red 4-2. Overall, it was a competitive match of teammates against teammates.
“The key for us for the whole day was to compete but also come out healthy,” said Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne. “We didn’t stack a team positionally or by player group. We split it up evenly hoping to have a competitive game and we ended up 1-1 so I think we did well in that area.”
Junior forward Reagan Glisson carried the Red team through the first and second halves with a breakaway goal in the 13th minute of play after beating her defender and taking an unassisted left post shot.
Red carried their one-goal momentum through the game until the 80th minute when Black’s freshman forward Tori Wheeler capitalized on a failed clearance in the box by the Red team and found the back of the net, making the score 1-1.
After the scrimmage, defender Caroline Chipman gave insight into the level of competition her and her teammates felt in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“I actually think the level of competition was pretty high because we had some gear as an incentive on the line, a cool jacket,” the junior said. “We really got into our teams and got really competitive with each other and I think it showed on the field, there was lots of physicality and two yellow cards. It was a lot more competitive than last year.”
After regulation play, the teams lined up for penalty kicks to decide the game. Black scored all but one to end the game 4-2 to complete the comeback from an early 1-0 deficit.
With the scrimmage behind them, the Bulldogs are looking forward to their exhibition match against Duke on Friday, August 16th at the Turner Soccer Complex.
“[The scrimmage] was a good learning experience,” said Lesesne. “We really focus on the defensive side of play and I thought that both teams were relatively organized. We will turn the page and work on the offensive side a little more this week.”
