Freshman forward for the UGA Ice Dawgs Trevor Gutmann (22) skates down the ice with several South Carolina players on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Foundry Pavilion outside the Classic Center in downtown Athens. The UGA Ice Dawgs, ranked second nationally among college club hockey teams, beat the Gamecocks, 5-4, to extend their record to 19-3-1. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos)