Following their tough loss to the Tennessee Ice Vols the night before, the Ice Dawgs defeated the Middle Tennessee State University Raiders 3-2 on Sept. 17.
As the end of the third period came close to an end, it seemed like the game would go into overtime, as it was tied 2-2 with only seconds remaining in the contest.
However, junior forward Daniel Crawford and freshman defender Bill Martin made a comeback by scoring the game-winning goal with 5.3 seconds left on the clock, leading the Ice Dawgs to the win.
After a poor performance in their Friday night game, head coach John Camp and the team were determined to make a comeback. He gave a reminder to the players that they need to refocus in their new season.
“We can’t have a hangover from the championship,” Camp said.
The Georgia coaches made the seriousness of this statement known by starting initiatives that would lead them to success.
“It was an allnighter for the coaching staff to put the corrective actions on for tonight,” Camp said. “We made some roster changes. Had some heart to heart discussions with the boys.”
These initiatives were put to the test as the first period began, but the team did not hesitate. The Ice Dawgs took action as junior forward Josh Mesaros scored the first goal of the game, assisted by freshman forward Declan Conway.
Victory for the Ice Dawgs struck again in the second period, when junior forward Daniel Crawford made a goal, assisted by freshman forward Dylan Punzenberger. Georgia was dominating Middle Tennessee state with the scoreboard at 2-0.
Georgia fans remained confident that their team would win until Middle Tennessee made its first goal in the third period. This led to Georgia's offense beginning to make it harder for Middle Tennessee's defense, as senior goalie Nick Newbold fought to maintain Georgia’s dominance.
Middle Tennessee found its way around Georgia’s offense and scored again in the third period, causing a tie between the teams, 2-2. Georgia was able to pull through in the end though.
Coach Camp was thrilled with the team’s performance in the win, but he said he still believes there is still work that needs to be done.
“We got to stay grounded, remember that we have another game tomorrow,” Camp said. “It’s a coaching staff's responsibility not to let them get too high. It’s good to get the win. But as soon as we walk into the locker, we’re gonna remind them ‘Okay, this isn’t the past. We reset focus for tomorrow.’”
The UGA Ice Dawgs will face the Middle Tennessee State University Raiders again at Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center on Sept. 18 at 3:00 p.m.