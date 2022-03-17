Georgia hockey ended conference play on the weekend of March 6, sweeping through the College Hockey South playoffs and winning its fourth region title since 2016.
Overcoming adversity was key for the Bulldogs in the tournament. Georgia fell behind in two of its outings, though they managed to overcome the deficit and win both games. According to head coach John Camp, that perseverance was built during the struggles of the regular season, and it prepared them for success in the playoffs.
“We’ve been in similar situations,” he said. “It’s just the resiliency and the confidence to know that we can come back.”
The Bulldogs started the year by winning 12 out of 13 games, establishing firm control over the first seed in the CHS. They never relinquished that position, and rode their momentum to the first seed in the conference tournament. Camp credited the team’s game plan for the success during the season as an aggressive, hard-hitting mentality focused on turning defense into offense.
“When you run it to perfection, it’s a beautiful thing, and that’s what happened [in the tournament],” Camp said.
The Bulldogs’ defense was certainly a strength of their team throughout the year. They allowed 66 goals on the season, third fewest among CHS teams that played 18 or more games. Nick Newbold spent the most time in goal for the Bulldogs, though Ryan Testino’s pair of shutouts tied for the conference lead.
If the Bulldogs had any gripes about their defensive performance, it would be the amount of time that players spend in the penalty box. Camp expressed concern about that aspect of the team’s performance during the team’s playoff run.
“We preached about staying out of the [penalty] box,” he said, “but we keep giving teams life by taking these penalties.”
Many of the goals Georgia allowed during the tournament were scored while the Bulldogs were shorthanded, including both goals given up in the championship. Georgia’s ability to stay out of the penalty box will be something to monitor as the team heads to nationals.
As imposing as the defense was, the Bulldogs’ offense was equally potent this season. The Bulldogs scored 164 goals this year, second in the conference only to Florida Atlantic University, the team Georgia defeated in the tournament championship. The team’s leading scorer was Jackson Katz, who tallied 56 points in his senior campaign, good for third in the conference. Junior forwards Josh Mesaros and Matthew Bigda also ranked in the top 10, scoring 45 and 39 points, respectively.
The Bulldogs’ success can’t be traced to a single individual, either. Twenty-seven players scored or assisted a goal this year, and Camp noted that the dedication from the team, from the underclassmen to the freshman, was key to securing the conference title.
“When you follow a plan, no matter how difficult it may be, if you keep working at it, you’re going to have success and success can bring to what we have today, which is a championship,” Camp said, fresh from the victory locker room.
Georgia’s final phase of the season is the Collegiate Hockey Federation’s 2022 Federation Cup tournament, featuring 32 teams from the seven conferences that make up the CHF. Competitors will travel to Westchester, Pennsylvania, playing in games from March 18-23 until a champion is crowned.
The first three days of the event will consist of grouped teams competing in ‘pool’ play. Georgia is entering nationals as the fourth seed, so it’s the top-ranked team in Pool D. The University of South Florida was the second team selected for Pool D. USF finished its season with a 15-13-1-1 record and are coming into the tournament following a loss in the championship of the Southern Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Georgia played USF once already, winning 3-1 over the Bulls in the third game of the season. The third team to gain entry into Pool D, Alabama, also has some experience against Georgia this season. The Bulldogs defeated
Alabama twice, outscoring them by five goals in the series. Alabama lost to FAU in the semifinals of the CHS regional tournament.
The final team in Pool D of the tournament, the University of New Hampshire, hails from the New England Independent Hockey Conference. It ended its season with a 14-19-1 record, and lost in the first round of its regional playoffs.
Alabama and Georgia make up two of the five CHS teams that qualified for the Federation Cup. Camp believes that the strength of the conference, and the experience built playing against the teams in it, will help Georgia in the playoffs, and the sport as a whole.
“When you’re at this time of year for the CHS to have this many quality teams being able to play, it’s great for hockey,” Camp said. “It’s tough on the coach, gives me more gray hairs, but that’s what this is all about.”