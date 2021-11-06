In Georgia’s 43-6 victory over SEC East rivals Missouri, a few familiar faces made a return to action for the Bulldogs.
Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have been thin at wide receiver due to injuries. Losses to the likes of George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Arian Smith, Jermaine Burton and more have plagued the Georgia pass game throughout the season. However, a few reinforcements returned to the field against the Tigers.
The biggest name to return against Missouri was Burton. The sophomore led the Bulldogs in receiving as he put up 76 yards and a touchdown on just three receptions.
Smith was another reinforcement in the receiving core. The redshirt freshman made an impact in the first half as he caught a 35-yard pass from Stetson Bennett for a touchdown. Bennett emphasized the speed of his young receiver on the touchdown catch.
"Arian might be the fastest dude in the country playing football,” Bennett said. “I think they went zero [coverage] there, and it was definitely man‐to‐man. We full‐slid the protection. I just trusted him to get to a spot, and he got there and finished the play off."
Outside of Burton and Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Kearis Jackson also saw an increase in usage as their health improved. Rosemy-Jacksaint caught two passes for 18 yards while Jackson found success on a 37-yard run off of a jet sweep.
Last week against Florida the Bulldogs struggled to find a rhythm on offense. Two interceptions from Bennett and a Kenny McIntosh fumble led to an underwhelming 354 yards of offense compared to the Gators 355.
This week the reinforcements in the passing game gave Bennett more options, even when the run game was lackluster. Georgia finished the contest with 505 total yards, 337 of them coming through the air. Bennett still thinks the returning skill players have things to work on, but emphasized the importance of getting the players back.
“It’s awesome to see our offense coming back into full strength and hopefully we can get the timing down with those guys that missed a little bit of time and just get everything going,” Bennett said.
Head coach Kirby Smart talked about the importance of practice when bringing players back into the rotation. Burton and Smith were healthy enough to play last week according to the Bulldogs coach, but a full week of practice was needed to help them find their way back onto the field.
“Arian had a full week. We met on Monday and said you’re getting your full quota. You gotta get your reps to be ready to play. Jermaine... you’re getting your full reps,” Smart said. “When we are fully healthy at receiver, excluding George and Dom, we have a good unit.”
Smart also commented on the continued work that Pickens and Blaylock are putting in. The Bulldog duo will work to return this season with Blaylock likely closer to action than Pickens.