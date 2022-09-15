The Georgia Ice Dawgs finished a dominant 2021-22 season unsatisfied. Despite going 26-5-1 and winning the College Hockey South Championship, they fell short in the Collegiate Hockey Federation’s 2022 Federation Cup tournament. With the 2022-23 season knocking at the door, head coach John Camp has his squad ready to build on the program’s success and push for a national title on the ice.
The Ice Dawgs will open their season on Sept. 16 when they host the University of Tennessee Volunteers at the Akins Ford Arena with the puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. But when Georgia takes the ice, it will be without last year’s three captains: Jackson Katz, Jacob Salaski and Nate Michaelson.
The loss of key personnel cannot be overlooked, but Camp has serious confidence in the team’s ability to reload.
“Obviously, since they all wore a letter, we lost a component from the leadership angle,” Camp said. “That being said, I strongly agree that the fellas that replace them are going to step up.”
Camp brought in eight freshmen recruits for the Ice Dawgs, seven of which hail from out of state. The freshman class features three players from Minnesota: Truman Haugen, Dylan Punzenberger and Bill Martin. Evan Parente from Massachusetts, Taylor Price from Virginia, Matthew Schwanekamp from Ohio and Declan Conway from New York round out the list of out-of-state recruits. Ethan Johns is the lone in-state recruit landed by Camp.
“This is probably the strongest incoming recruiting class. I feel we’ve got capable people replacing [the graduates],” Camp said.
Katz led the team in points last season and leaves big skates to be filled. But, Conway has already looked ready to step into that role. After a preseason camp in Huntsville, Alabama, Camp was impressed by Conway’s showing, as he was already playing the role Katz was last season on the first line.
“[Conway] is just super talented. He’s got high-end skills. He’s got phenomenal vision and great hockey sense. I didn’t get any sense of disgruntlement among any of the returning players,” Camp said. “Anyone that knows hockey and saw the way he was performing the way he did in Huntsville, there was no pushback. For a freshman to come in and jump right in on the first line, it’s not very common, but he has all the tools.”
Camp has had success recruiting at Georgia due to his connections from coaching in New York, Minnesota and Illinois. He also credits his success on the recruitment trail to multiple factors stemming from club sports at UGA.
“We kind of get the needle in the haystack quite honestly,” Camp said. “We’ve got it down to people realizing you can come here and not have to do practice twice a day like they do at the NCAA programs. They don’t need to be in the weight room at 5:30 a.m. I don’t like the word casual, but it is more casual in the sense of it doesn’t become a job.”
Although the Ice Dawgs will have eight new players, that number pales in comparison to last season’s 19 incoming players. Due to such fresh personnel last year, Camp coined the term “vanilla,” referring to their new schemes on the ice. This year, Camp believes his the team has the experience and talent to run more advanced systems.
“We’re going to go from vanilla to putting a little spice in this year,” Camp said.
Two names mentioned as key returning players with experience by Camp are Matthew Bigda and Josh Mesaros. Prior to the national tournament last season, Bigda and Mesaros were leaders for Georgia, scoring with 39 and 45 points, respectively. Experience will be a strength for the Ice Dawgs, as they are returning both of those established players along with an experienced core.
According to Camp, the Ice Dawgs led the conference in penalties last season, and he has put a large focus on making sure that does not happen again. The team was strong in penalty kills, and according to Camp, that could have been a result of the amount of time Georgia spent in penalty kills since it led the conference in opportunities. He also wants to see the team improve efficiency on power plays.
Although they lost just five games last year and graduated three captains, Georgia hockey still expects to improve going into the new season. This shows the reasoning behind Camp saying that UGA is the “powerhouse of the South.” With high expectations and talented players, the Ice Dawgs project to be a force on the hockey scene this season.