Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron died on Jan. 22, 2021, at age 86. The National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee not only set numerous baseball records but also persevered through racial injustices and stood for civil equality. Aaron’s funeral service was Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta.
Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934. He was first signed in 1951 as the Indianapolis Clowns’ shortstop, an organization within the Negro American League. His first chance to play in the major leagues came in 1954 after signing with the Milwaukee Braves. Aaron played for the Braves for 21 seasons before playing the final two seasons of his career for the Milwaukee Brewers. He retired in 1976.
“Hammerin’ Hank's” career was legendary. Aaron led in the major league, ranking third all-time in number of games played and total hits. He played in 24 All-Star games and was the youngest player since Ty Cobb to record 3000 hits. Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record in 1974 when he hit his 715th home run.
Aaron was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. In 1997, he was given the honor of having Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile dedicated to him. Major League Baseball created the Hank Aaron Award in 1992, given to the best hitter in the American and National Leagues.
Aaron not only made history in the world of baseball, but he stood as an inspiration for Black athletes. He grew up in a poor, segregated town and overcame immense racial barriers. In a 2010 interview with the MLB Network, Aaron told stories of hiding under his bed from the Ku Klux Klan as a young boy.
The baseball legend faced an endless torment of racism and prejudice throughout his career. He often required an escort and had to exit through the back of ballparks. His family was forced to take precautions due to kidnapping threats. While pursuing Babe Ruth’s record, Aaron received thousands of racist letters and death threats.
After retiring, Aaron founded the Chasing the Dream Foundation and served on the board of the NAACP. Aaron also worked for the Braves and in 1991, released his autobiography titled, I Had A Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.