On signing day 2018, Cordele native Quay Walker had a decision to make. The No. 2 outside linebacker recruit in the country and Crisp County star committed to Alabama in June 2017, but seated in his high school gym eight months later with Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia caps laid in front of him, Walker memorably changed his mind.
“Honest to goodness, he did a really good job of keeping that decision kind of quiet with his family,” Crisp County head coach Brad Harber said.
Not even Harber knew if Walker was planning to stick with the Crimson Tide or pivot six months before the season began.
That’s why when Walker reached for the orange Tennessee cap and put it on his head, a few tentative claps and shouts escaped from the crowd gathered for his announcement.
“When he picked up the Tennessee hat, I wasn’t shocked, saying, ‘OK, this is where he’s chosen to go,’” Harber said.
Except it wasn’t where he chose to go. While the teammate to Walker’s right started to applaud his decision, Walker tossed the hat across the gym and removed his jacket to display a black shirt branded with a Georgia G. The crowd erupted as he put on a Georgia boater hat and revealed he’d been wearing G-covered pants the whole time.
Walker would become a Bulldog that fall, and the legend of his unorthodox announcement followed him to Athens. Asked about the hat toss in a September 2019 press conference, Walker expressed regret about the move. He said he didn’t like to talk about it, but he knew it would remain in the SEC’s collective memory.
“Looking back on it, I think it was very immature of me,” Walker said. “But at the same time, I’m just a kid from a small town that was just happy to be where I was. … I still have respect for coach Pruitt and the University of Tennessee.”
Two and a half years later, the now-Georgia junior has carved out an important role in the Bulldogs linebacking corps. Through 27 appearances in two seasons at Georgia, Walker recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks, most of which came last year. This fall, Walker has continued his upward trend with seven tackles through Georgia’s first two contests.
Facing down Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Volunteers this weekend, Walker is looking to record his first sack of the season. But hearing Walker’s name while he makes plays on the gridiron, Georgia fans are hard pressed not to remember his Tennessee diss on signing day.
Before Walker could announce his college destination, he had to make a name for himself. He did so by leading Cougars to their best back-to-back seasons in more than a decade during his junior and senior years.
"He was so versatile," Harber said. "He's a great run-stopper, but dropping back and playing in space — he could do that as well."
Both Walker and the team peaked in 2016-17 as the 6-foot-4 linebacker recorded 109 tackles, including eight sacks and 19 total tackles for loss, and Crisp County rode its 13-1 record to a state playoff semifinals appearance. Yet Walker didn’t do it alone.
Joining him on defense were current North Carolina defensive lineman Jahlil Taylor and Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant.
“Having that many athletes on the team, all of them were unselfish kind of role player guys,” Harber said. “It was just a special group of young men that bought into the program in every way, and you see the results of that.”
Bryant graduated a year before Walker, and Crisp County saw a slight drop to 9-2 during Walker’s senior season. Walker finished with 76 tackles and one sack, but his recruiting stock stayed high.
Harber said the hat toss didn’t quite match up with Walker’s more low-key, nose-to-the-ground personality at Crisp County. But he still got a kick out of the signing day shenanigans.
