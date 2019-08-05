Outside linebacker Brenton Cox has been kicked off the Georgia football team, according to Anthony Dasher at UGASports.com.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was asked about Cox at a Monday media availability but deferred the question to head coach Kirby Smart.
In the spring of 2019, Cox was arrested along with fellow outside linebacker Robert Beal for misdemeanor marijuana possession charges. The arrests occurred on April 2.
Six Georgia football players faced charges this spring, including Cox, Beal, Latavious Brini, Jaden Hunter, Tyler Simmons and Tyrique Stevenson.
In 2018, Cox played in 13 games and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore was a 5-star prospect in the class of 2018. He attended Stockbridge High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.