Following No. 3 Georgia's game against No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday, The Red & Black assistant sports editors graded each position group's performance.
Quarterbacks
Jake Fromm maintained consistency on Saturday. While his performance was not flashy, it was composed, going 20-of-26 for 187 yards and one touchdown. Fromm’s accuracy through the air aided the Bulldogs when the run game was stifled by Notre Dame’s defense. Georgia was unable to capitalize on red zone opportunities and settled for three field goals, but Fromm’s veteran leadership took control in the fourth quarter. — Augusta Stone
Grade: A-
Running backs
D’Andre Swift fought for every yard on Saturday, earning 98 yards on 18 carries and leading all Georgia runners. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack was less explosive than usual, but efficiency from Swift and Brian Herrien kept the run game from being completely abysmal. Herrien rushed 42 yards on eight carries and earned Georgia’s longest rush of the night at 16 yards. James Cook rushed only once for -4 yards, while Zamir White did not record a single carry against Notre Dame. — Augusta Stone
Grade: B-
Receivers
After the first three games of the season featured a heavy running attack from the Bulldogs, Saturday gave the receivers an opportunity to show their worth. Of Georgia’s 59 total offensive plays, 26 of them were passes and Lawrence Cager led the way with 5 receptions for 82 yards.
There were plenty of drive-extending plays from the likes of Demtris Robertson and Cager, but too many points were left on the field in the first three quarters. Drops in the end zone prevented the Bulldogs from taking complete control of the game earlier. In the fourth quarter that changed as Cager extended the Bulldog lead to 10 with toe-tapping 15-yard touchdown. — Andy Walsh
Grade: B
Offensive line
The Georgia offensive line was juggling injuries to Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley on Saturday. Despite that, Jake Fromm wasn’t sacked all night and Georgia rushed 152 yards on 33 carries. A step down from previous games so far this season, but more than suitable considering the opponent. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A-
Front seven
Georgia’s front seven snuffed out multiple rushing attempts and rendered the Notre Dame run game largely nonexistent. Notre Dame’s leading rusher was Tony Jones Jr. who finished with 9 carries for 21 yards.
However, the front seven did struggle to get pressure on Ian Book, who had a relatively clean and comfortable pocket for most of the game. — Andy Walsh
Grade: B+
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary had ups and downs. Divaad Wilson came away with an interception that set the Bulldogs’ offense up at Notre Dame’s 22-yard line, resulting in a field goal that tied the game 10-10 in the third quarter. J.R. Reed came up with a pivotal interception in the fourth quarter, putting a stop to a Notre Dame charge to the end zone. But the secondary was also plagued by injuries to starting cornerbacks. Tyson Campbell did not play on Saturday after suffering an injury last week against Arkansas State, and Eric Stokes went down with a knee injury in the second play from scrimmage on Saturday. At its worst, the secondary was gashed on long passes, and it let Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet finish with over 100 yards. — Augusta Stone
Grade: B
Special teams
Rodrigo Blankenship continued his perfect streak on field goals this season, nailing three attempts for 40 yards, 31 yards and 43 yards. His second field goal gave Georgia its first lead of the night. Tyler Simmons muffed a punt in the second quarter, setting up a fumble recovery by Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool at the 8-yard line. The turnover set up the Irish’s first touchdown of the game. Dominick Blaylock failed to field a punt, pinning Georgia’s offense inside its 20-yard line late in the third quarter. Jake Camarda was forced to punt four times. Camarda’s first punt in the first quarter set the Irish up with good field position at Georgia’s 40-yard line and sailed only 25 yards. Camarda’s last punt was shanked, giving Notre Dame favorable field position late in the fourth quarter. — Augusta Stone
Grade: B
