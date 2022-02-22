According to a report from Jed May of UGASports.com, Georgia football signee EJ Lightsey sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an incident on Monday night.
Lightsey is in stable condition after being transported to Albany, Georgia, from his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia, where the shooting took place. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.
Lightsey is a three-star recruit at linebacker out of Fitzgerald High School and officially signed with Georgia on Feb. 2.
“He’s a kid we never stopped recruiting,” head coach Kirby Smart said on National Signing Day. “We felt very strongly about him. He ran really well at our camp. And… We put a lot of value on camp evaluations. It’s the only thing we see with our eyes. Once the character checks out, academics check out, play tape checks out, everything goes to the camp.”
A teammate reported that Lightsey is conscious and responsive after speaking with Lightsey on his way to the hospital. Lightsey will be undergoing surgery in the near future.
This is a developing story and there will be updates to this article as new details come to light.