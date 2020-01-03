Clay Webb, an offensive lineman at Georgia, was named as one of three defendants in a federal lawsuit for a bullying incident when he was a student at Oxford High School in Alabama, according to a report at AL.com.
The lawsuit alleges that Webb allowed and encouraged the plaintiff to drink a Powerade bottle that contained Webb's semen. According to AL.com, the prank occurred on Oct. 8, 2018, when Webb was a senior.
The plaintiff, who is a minor and is referred to as John Doe in the suit, alleged he faced continued bullying — including homophobic slurs — after the incident. He transferred to a private school before the 2019 school year, per the report.
"While we cannot comment on this individual student matter, we review allegations of misconduct by our student-athletes and hold accountable those that do not meet our expectations," the University of Georgia Athletic Association said in a statement to The Red & Black.
Webb committed to Georgia about two months after the alleged bullying incident. He played in two games in his freshman season.
