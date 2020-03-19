Georgia men’s basketball player Rodney Howard is transferring from the program after his freshman season, as first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium on Twitter.
Howard averaged 7.3 minutes per game and struggled to solidify a consistent role in Georgia’s rotation in his first season.
Junior Rayshaun Hammonds and freshman Toumani Camara started for the Bulldogs down low, and freshman Mike Peake surged late to take minutes from Howard. In 24 games of action, Howard started two times and averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-11 forward from Ypsilanti, Michigan, brought size to a relatively small Georgia roster. With the loss of Howard, Georgia has no other players above 6-foot-9.
His most impactful performance came in Georgia’s 93-85 loss to then-No.3 Michigan State on Nov. 26 at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. He only had two points, five rebounds and a block, but he had many key screens that led to baskets during Anthony Edwards’ breakout game.
Howard is the first of nine freshmen to depart from Georgia’s roster this offseason. Fellow freshman Edwards is expected to enter his name into the NBA draft and is likely to be a top-five pick.
