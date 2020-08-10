Several reports have claimed the Big Ten will announce its decision to cancel the 2020 football season on Tuesday.
The Big Ten's latest statement on the season was an Aug. 8 mandate for football practices to remain in a helmets-only "acclimatization period" as the preseason begins to ramp up.
The cancellation rumors were first hinted at two days ago in a Tweet by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, and ESPN reported yesterday that Power Five athletic directors met on Sunday to discuss the increasingly uncertain outlook for the fall.
Today, the Dan Patrick Show tweeted that a majority of Big Ten presidents voted against playing the 2020 season.
According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play.— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
The Mid-American conference was the first group of FBS schools to cancel its season on Aug. 8, and reports suggest that most of the Power Five — all of which recently announced finalized scheduling formats — have concerns about football as well.
The Dan Patrick show claimed that while the Pac-12 could also announce a cancellation tomorrow, the SEC has clung to its planned 10-game, conference-only season.
Athletes in both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 formed unity groups this past week that issued petitions to their conferences and the NCAA. While the Pac-12 players called for wide-ranging economic and social justice reform, the Big Ten group focused mostly on stricter enforcement of COVID-19 protocols to protect players' health.
In line with the MAC, the Power Five could elect to postpone football until 2021. It remains to be seen what kind of domino effect a Power Five postponement or cancellation would have on other conferences and other fall sports with less than a month until many seasons get underway.
