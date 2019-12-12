Three Georgia football players are looking for new teams after reportedly entering the transfer portal.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Robert Beal, graduate wide receiver Josh Moran and graduate running back Prather Hudson will be eligible to transfer to different programs following the No. 5 Bulldogs' meeting with No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
Both Moran and Hudson are walk-ons. Hudson is mainly a special teams contributor, amassing 10 tackles over his three seasons. Moran, meanwhile, hasn't recorded a competitive snap for Georgia in three seasons.
The biggest loss will be Beal, who committed to Georgia in 2017 as a four-star recruit and the 11th-best recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247 Sports Composite. Redshirted his freshman year, Beal appeared in 11 of 14 games during his redshirt freshman season in 2018 and finished with 15 tackles.
But this season, Beal has only appeared in four games. He’s totaled eight tackles, five of which came against Arkansas State, which the Bulldogs defeated 55-0.
Beal also had off-field troubles last spring. He and former Georgia outside linebacker Brenton Cox were both arrested on misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana in April. Cox was dismissed by Georgia for undisclosed reasons in August and transferred to Florida.
Beal has two seasons of eligibility left, and unlike Moran and Hudson, he may not be immediately eligible to play since he hasn't graduated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.