Georgia football receiver Lawrence Cager suffered an apparent ankle injury at practice on Wednesday. The news was first reported by UGAsports.com.
His status for the Georgia Tech game on Saturday and for the SEC championship game against LSU on Dec. 7 is unclear.
Cager leads the Bulldogs with 33 catches and 476 yards despite missing time with shoulder and rib injuries. He didn't play against Kentucky on Oct. 19 and against Texas A&M on Nov. 23 and was limited against Auburn when he recorded one catch for six yards.
A graduate transfer from the University of Miami, Cager has four receiving touchdowns in his first and last season at Georgia.
Freshman George Pickens, who has five touchdowns, caught two passes for 57 yards in Cager's absence against the Aggies.
