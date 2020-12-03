Georgia center Trey Hill will miss the remainder of the season following an arthroscopic procedure on both knees, as first reported Thursday morning by 247Sports.
A 2020 preseason All-SEC second-team selection, Hill started 26 consecutive games for the Bulldogs dating back to the 2018-19 season, which was the longest streak for an offensive player. He was selected onto the All-SEC second team following his performance last season.
Hill’s early end to this season could also mark the end of his Bulldog career. He has the option to enter the 2021 NFL Draft due to this being his junior season.
Hill’s absence likely means that redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson will step in to handle Georgia’s center duties. Ericson has played sparingly along the offensive line this season at both center and guard. Last Saturday against South Carolina, Ericson played at both the center and right guard positions during the same drive.
Freshman Sedrick Van Pran is also an option at center. He saw minutes in a reserve role against Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina.
