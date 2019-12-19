Georgia men’s basketball forward Amanze Ngumezi entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, according to reports. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

The sophomore was suspended for an “indefinite period of time” on Dec. 4. At the time of Ngumezi's suspension from team activities, head coach Tom Crean said that the reasoning was due to his attitude, not because of academic or extracurricular problems.

“There are a combination of factors involved in this decision, all of which are associated with his lack of personal awareness and the attitude expected of a Georgia Bulldog basketball player," Crean said in a statement on Dec. 4.

After Georgia’s win over North Carolina Central on Dec. 4, Crean said he wanted what is best for his program, and he wasn’t sure if Ngumezi would return to the team. Now the sophomore’s return seems unlikely.

Ngumezi is one of three players on Georgia’s roster listed at 6-foot-9 or above, so the Bulldogs will have to find ways to compensate for his absence.

The Bulldogs (6-3) match up with SMU on Friday at 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.