Although unconfirmed by the team or Mike Peake, multiple reports have said the Georgia forward is looking to play his sophomore season elsewhere.
Mike Peake ima miss you son. Go be great brother— Kingfagan (@Tyefagan) June 4, 2020
Peake is currently listed on the 247Sports college basketball transfer portal.
After adding three transfers since the end of April to join two incoming freshman and three junior college transfers, head coach Tom Crean's 2020-2021 roster was set to hold 16 players.
Peake's departure would bring the team to the more typical number of 15, of which 13 would be on scholarship.
The 6-foot-8 Peake averaged nine minutes per game last season, posting an average of 2.3 points and two rebounds. He shot 56.4% from the field in 24 appearances off the bench.
The forward was the last of nine freshman additions to Georgia's 2019-2020 roster, and will be the third from last year's class to leave — behind 2020 NBA Draft commit Anthony Edwards and transfer Rodney Howard — should he announce the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.